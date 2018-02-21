2018 Global & US Gene Therapy Market with Forecasts to 2020: Gene Silencing is Gaining Momentum
The “Global & US Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
According to the research report, most of the gene therapy researches are being focused on finding the treatment for cancer, followed by genetic diseases and neurological disorders, respectively. In this context, the gene therapy application chapter of the report provides a comprehensive overview of various diseases in which the gene therapy is used, along with the current and future market size of gene therapy for particular disease and its geographical break up. Primarily, the gene therapy market is dominated by oncology applications, with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel and difficult to treat’ cancers. Other therapeutic areas seeking developments in gene therapy include monogenic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, inherited blindness and neurological diseases. Furthermore, the chapter also provides details regarding the various aspects of the clinical trials in the different gene therapy application by phases, vector types, etc.
The major part of the revenue of gene therapy market is generated from research phase. Most of the gene therapy products are in research phases, only few products have been commercialized till date. The report also provides the sales of major marketed gene therapy products, and the list of the products in clinical/pre-clinical research along with their clinical phases.
The companies operating in the gene therapy market are also receiving various funding, grants, and investment from government bodies and venture capitalist firms which are aiding them to develop new products. The study highlights the applications for which the investments have been received.
North America continues to have the maximum number of clinical trials in the gene therapy segment. This is a major reason for the dominant position of North America in the gene therapy market. Based on the geography, the market is divided into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The report provides the market for each of the geography, along with its forecast till 2020.
The report further covers how major trends and drivers, mainly gene silencing, advanced therapies combining gene therapy and stem cell technology, immunodeficiency syndromes, growing interest of venture capital firms, etc. will propel the industry’s growth. An analysis has also been done of a few factors limiting the growth of the industry. The report also provides insights regarding the strategies adopted by the players from 2013 to 2015 for enhancing their market share. Finally, with a view to understand the competitive landscape, the profiles of key market players have been included in the report to present a complete picture of the global gene therapy market.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Failure of Conventional Therapies to Treat Cancers
- Rising Focus to Accelerate Commercialization of Gene Therapy in Developed Nations
- Rising Incidence of Chronic and Life-Threatening Diseases
- Growing Interest of Venture Capital Firms
Market Restraints
- Stringent Regulatory Laws & Safety Concerns
- Challenges in Commercialization of Gene Therapy
- High Cost of the Gene Therapy Drugs
- Pitfalls in Current Technique
- Production & Manufacturing: A Unique Challenge for Gene Therapies
Market Opportunities
- Approval of Gene Therapy Drug in Europe
- Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B Offers Significant Opportunity
Industry Trends
- Gene Silencing: Gaining Momentum
- Advanced Therapies: Combining Gene Therapy and Stem Cell Technology
- Immunodeficiency Syndromes: The Focus of Gene Therapy
- Nanotechnology: Empowering Gene Therapy
- Gene Therapy: A New Hope to Treat Blindness
- Gene Therapy: Potential Cure for Cancer
Winning Imperatives
- Investment in R&D Activities
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research View
2. Research Methodology
3. Gene Therapy – An Introduction
4. Industry Overview
5. Clinical Trial Assessment & Pipeline Analysis
6. Gene Therapy Market – Regulatory Landscape & Reimbursement Scenario
7. Marketed Gene Therapies
8. Gene Therapy Market
9. Gene Therapy Market by Application
10. Gene Therapy Market Size by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Key Players Analysis
- Advantagene Inc.
- Bluebird Bio
- Genethon
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- Oxford BioMedica Plc
- Sanofi
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
- Spark Therapeutics, LLC
- uniQure N.V.
- Vical Inc.
- ViroMed Co. Ltd. dba VM BioPharma
