CIVCO Radiotherapy Announces Exclusive Global Provider of TOTIM Patient Cushions®

TOTIM is a polyurethane foam cushion for patient positioning and immobilization during simulation, planning and radiation treatment. The cushion, available in different sizes for all body parts, forms to the patient’s anatomy to ensure reproducibility of positioning during all treatment cycles.

“This collaboration allows us to continue to strengthen our portfolio of products to provide solutions that focus on patient comfort, safety, and improved outcomes around the world,” said Nat Geissel, president of CIVCO Radiotherapy.

TOTIM products are built on the long-standing experience of Pietro Sordina, CEO, whose family has successfully produced medical devices for four generations. ”Our aim is to help patients to be more comfortable and safe in their recovery,” stated Pietro, regarding their focus.

CIVCO will showcase TOTIM immobilization products in booth #2100 at the European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) Congress, 20-24 April in Barcelona, Spain.

*Not currently available in the United States.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

CIVCO Radiotherapy has over 35 years of experience in the radiation oncology industry and offers high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy solutions. These solutions include couchtops and overlays for linear accelerators and imaging systems, advanced patient immobilization solutions, robotic patient positioning, advanced fiducial markers, and immobilization/positioning equipment and consumables. Corporate information is available at www.CivcoRT.com.

