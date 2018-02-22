Global Botulinum Toxin Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market Faced by Intense Competition
PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018
The “Botulinum Toxin – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Cosmetic Applications
- Therapeutic Applications
The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allergan Plc (Ireland)
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- HUGEL Pharma (South Korea)
- Ipsen Group (France)
- Medy-Tox Inc. (South Korea)
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Metabiologics, Inc. (USA)
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
- US WorldMeds (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth
Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum
Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications
Cosmetic BTX – A Promising Application Market
Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market – In a Nut Shell
Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications – Potential for Growth
Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market
Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market
Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide
Botox – The Leading Brand in Cosmetic BTX Market
Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox’s Leadership
Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products
Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins – Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy
Daewoong Pharmaceutical All Set to Make a Mark on the International Scenario
A Review of Major BTX Products
Comparison of Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Indications and Year of Approval
BOTOX
Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions
Key Characteristics of Botox and Botox Cosmetic
Common Adverse Reactions with Botox
Therapeutics to Offer Higher Prospects for Botox
Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication
Migraine Indication Bolsters Allergan’s Botox Sales
Dysport
Key Characteristics of Dysport
Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport
Dysport Therapeutic Development Pipeline by Region
Xeomin
Key Characteristics of Xeomin
Xeomin FDA Approval and Indications
Global Expansion Helps Merz Gain in the BTX Market
Myobloc/NeuroBloc
Key Characteristics of Myobloc
Meditoxin
RT002
Other Products
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market
Botulinum Toxin – The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials
Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX
BTX – The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses
BoNT/X – The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas
Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an Edge over Injected Variants
Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?
Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage
Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness
Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices
Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour
Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
Botulinum Toxin – Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases
Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments
Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin
Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance
Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products – The Probable Answer for Immunogenicity
Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put Reimbursements in Limbo
Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum Toxin
Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat
Animal Cruelty – A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing
Botulinum Toxins – A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat?
Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Botulinum Toxin: A Poison That Cures
Structure & Mechanism of Action
Disadvantages
Classification of Botulinum Toxin
Botulinum Toxin Type A
Historical Timeline of Botulinum Toxin: 1885-2002
Botulinum Toxin Type B
Procedure
Anaesthesia
Injection Procedure
Applications of Botulinum Toxin
Cosmetic Applications
Glabellar Lines
Facial Wrinkles
Key Cosmetic Indications for Botulinum Toxin
Crow’s Feet
Forehead Rhytids
Temporal Brow Lift
Lower Eyelid Rhytids
Downturned Lips
Pebbly Chin
Therapeutic Applications
Movement Disorders/Pain
Cervical Dystonia
Hemifacial Spasm
Blepharospasm
Strabismus
Site of Injection and Doses of Neurotoxins used in the Treatment of Dystonias
Chronic Pain
Botox in Migraine Treatment
List of Countries where Botox has been Approved for Prophylaxis of Headache in Adults Suffering from Chronic Migraine
Hyperhidrosis
Bladder Dysfunctions
Spasticity
Other Applications
Side Effects
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport in Treatment of Lower Limb Spasticity Treatment in Adults
Medytox to Introduce Coretox Protein Free Botox Product
Allergan’s BOTOX Cosmetic Wins FDA Approval for Third Indication
Ipsen Gains FDA Approval for Dysport in Treatment of Pediatric Lower Limb Spasticity
Merz Receives European Approval for Bocouture Use in Treatment of Upper Facial Lines
Merz Announces Availability of Xeomin 200-unit Single-Dose Vial in US
FDA Approves BOTOX for Treatment of Adult Lower Limb Spasticity
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Allergan’s VISTABEL Receives Positive Opinion for Severe Forehead Lines Treatment in Adults
Merz and Teijin Partner to Commercialize Xeomin in Japan
Ipsen Inks Promotion Agreement with Saol Therapeutics
Bain Capital Takes Over Hugel
Huons to Invest in New BTX Plant in Korea
Allergan Gains Marketing Approval for BOTOX Vista in Japan
Allergan Takes Over Anterios
Daewoong Pharm Expands Sales of Nabota BTX Biosimilar to Southeast Asia
Revance Acquires BTX-related IP from Botulinum Toxin Research Associates
Revance Releases Phase 2 Trial Results of RT001 Topical Botulinum Toxin Type A Drug Candidate
Ipsen Collaborates with EpiVax for Developed Next-Gen Botulinum Toxins
Revance Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Botulinum Toxin Type A Topical Gel
Revance Commences Phase 2 Study for RT002 Botulinum Toxin Type A
Revance Begins Phase 2 Trial for Botulinum toxin Type A Topical Gel
Bloomage BioTechnology and Medytox to Establish JV in China
Ipsen Gains FDA’s sBLA Approval for Dysport
Actavis Bags FDA Approval for Expanding BOTOX Label
Actavis Acquires Allergan
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2s7vv8/global_botulinum?w=5
