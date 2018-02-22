Global Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring Markets Report 2016-2024: Rising Chronic Conditions Leads to Market Opportunities

The “Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring in US$ by the following Test Types:

HbA1c Laboratory Testing

HbA1c Point of Care Testing

The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)

Abbott Laboratories ( USA )

) Alere, Inc. ( USA )

) ARKRAY, Inc. ( Japan )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK)

HemoCue AB ( Sweden )

) OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd ( South Korea )

) PTS Diagnostics ( USA )

) Roche Diagnostics ( Switzerland )

) Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

) Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. ( USA )

) Trinity Biotech plc ( Ireland )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

HbA1c Devices: Critical Role in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes

Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell

Major Concerns

While Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long term Growth

Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices Dominate HbA1c Market

POC-based HbA1c Monitoring Devices

The Faster Growing Category

Chromatography-based Hb Testing Devices Lead Market

Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices

Competitive Landscape

Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/ Analyzers of Select Players

Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/ Analyzers of Select Players

2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices

Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap

Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?

Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care

HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis

Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants

Efforts Focus on Standardizing Reporting of HbA1c Results

Consistent and Precise Test Results Favor Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Near Patient Testing Gaining Ground

Despite Reliability Issues, Prospects Remain Positive for POC Testing Market

Advantages of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests to Foster Adoption

Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests

Immunoassays

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Micro-Optical Detection Methods

Home HbA1c Testing: Lack of Reimbursement Coverage and Accuracy Concerns Affect Adoption

Regular HbA1c Test Keeps Heart Risk at Bay

Glycated Albumin

A Potential Threat to HbA1c?

Higher Levels of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Increases Risk of Death

Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and CBGM Devices Threaten HbA1c Market

ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing

Study Finds Dentist Visits to be an Opportunity for HbA1c- based Diabetes Screening & Management

3. DIABETES – A BRIEF PROFILE OF THE DISEASE

What Causes Diabetes?

Types of Diabetes

Major Types of Diabetes

Likely Complications

Nephropathy (Kidney Disease)

Diabetic Neuropathy (Nerve Damage)

Retinopathy (Damage to the Eye and Blindness)

Poor Healing of Infections and Wounds

Impotence in Men

Periodontal Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Interpreting the A1c Range

Blood Glucose Level Guidelines in the US

Key Diabetes Statistics

Therapeutic Options for Diabetes

Oral Medications for Type 2 Diabetes

Side Effects of Insulin Therapy

Maintaining A1c Test Result Below 7%

Common Diabetes Management Practices

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Hemoglobin

A Brief

Hemoglobin A1c

Description

HbA1c Monitoring

What is A1c?

i. HbA1c Laboratory Testing

ii. HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test

Interpreting HbA1c Test Readings

Interpreting HbA1c Test Readings

Result of Hemoglobin A1c Test

Clinical Use of A1c Testing

Advantages of A1c Assessment & Interpretation

Risks Associated with HbA1c Testing

Methods of Measurement for Glycohemoglobin

Why Opt for HbA1c Testing?

The Diabetes Control & Complications Trial (DCCT)

The Kumamoto and UK Prospective Studies

Glycemia Tests Used in Monitoring Diabetes

Urine Glucose Testing

Glycated Protein Testing

HbA1c Test Types

HbA1c Laboratory Testing

Analytical Techniques Used for Quantifying HbA1c in Labs

Standardization of HbA1c Results

HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring

Standardization of Glycated Hemoglobin Testing

NGSP Standardization of HbA1c

IFCC Standardization of HbA1c

HbA1c Reporting

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

ARKRAY Introduces ADAMS A1c HA-8180V System for HbA1c Testing

HemoCue Unveils HemoCue HbA1c 501 System in Thailand

Diazyme Gains FDA 510(k) Clearance Direct HbA1c Assay

IDG/Sanzay Unveils VERI-Q MULTI Monitoring System

ARKRAY Launches ADAMS A1c Lite HA-8380V in Japan

Biorex Unveils HbA1c Micro-Column Kit

MedTest Launches Reagents for Mindray BS-480 Chemistry Analyzer in US

ARKRAY Unveils New Instruments for HbA1c Measurement

Roche Introduces New Cobas C513 Analyser

ARKRAY Launches B-analyst HbA1c Control for HbA1c Tests

ARKRAY Unveils CinQ HbA1c Range of Reagent Kit

Transasia Bio-Medicals Introduces HbA1c & HbA2/F-Fully Automated Analyzer

ARKRAY Releases PocketChem A1c HbA1c Analyzer

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Abbott Takes Over Alere

Siemens Healthcare Rebrands as Siemens Healthineers

Sinocare Takes Over PTS Diagnostics

Biosurfit Gains CE Mark for HbA1c Test

Bio-Rad Bags FDA Approval for D-100 System for A1c Testing

Bio-Rad’s VARIANT II TURBO HbA1c Kit 2.0 Receives FDA Approval for Use in Diabetes Diagnosis

Abnova Concludes Clinical Trial for Personal A1c Diabetes Rapid Test

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Obtains FDA Approval for VITROS Chemistry Products HbA1c Reagent Kit

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 38)

The United States (18)

(18) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (15)

Germany (3)

(3) The United Kingdom (5)

(5) Italy (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbnpqv/global_hemoglobin?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716