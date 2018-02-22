Positive New Data Show Superiority of PLENVU® (1 Litre PEG Preparation) Compared to MOVIPREP® (2 Litre PEG + Ascorbate)

PLENVU® is the first 1 Litre PEG preparation bowel preparation to demonstrate higher cleansing efficacy than MOVIPREP® (2 Litre PEG + Ascorbate)

Norgine B.V. today announced positive new PLENVU® (NER1006) superiority data at the meeting of the Belgian Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (BSGIE). This post hoc analysis of the MORA phase III study, assessed PLENVU® cleansing efficacy versus MOVIPREP® in both the overall colon and the right colon, using mean Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS) Scores.

The analysis included 792 patients. Both PLENVU® PM/AM and PLENVU® AM/AM attained higher mean overall BBPS scores than MOVIPREP® PM/AM (6.7 and 6.6 versus 6.3; P=0.0001 and P=0.0058 respectively). Similarly in the right colon, both PLENVU® PM/AM and PLENVU® AM/AM attained significantly higher mean segmental BBPS scores versus MOVIPREP® PM/AM (2.2 and 2.2 versus 2.0; P=0.0003 and P=0.0134).

Prof. Raf Bisschops said: “These new data are important. By demonstrating higher cleansing efficacy of the colon compared to the standard 2 litre PEG + Ascorbate bowel preparation, it is clear that PLENVU® can help achieve better quality colonoscopy procedure in order to facilitate lesion detection. PLENVU® provides a new effective option for healthcare professionals and for patients who may find it easier to comply with a low volume bowel preparation.”

Dr Alastair Benbow, Chief Development & Medical Officer at Norgine said: “We believe that PLENVU® should be offered as the standard bowel cleansing option for all patients undergoing a colonoscopy. Not only do patients want a low-volume preparation which is easy to use, but they want to use a bowel cleanser which is effective to detect adenomas and polyps that can result in colorectal cancer.”

Colonoscopy is a vital screening procedure to detect lesions. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality in Europe, with over 447,000 new diagnoses every year.

PLENVU® is now approved for use in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania, The Netherlands and in the UK (using the trademark PLEINVUE™ in Austria and The Netherlands). PLENVU® is already commercially available via Norgine’s infrastructure in the UK and Belgium.

Presentation: Prof. Raf Bisschops on Thursday 22 February 2018, 16:00 – 16:30 at the Belgian Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Norgine sponsored the post hoc data analysis.

