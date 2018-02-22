The Connection Between CBD Oil And Better Sleep

FN Media Group Presents Microcapspeculators.com News Commentary

Insomnia is a common issue among people today and several factors contribute to sleeping issues like stress, diet, chronic pain, asthma or nasal/sinus issues. Sleeping pills are a traditional solution but come with unwanted side effects and can comprise overall health. People who suffer from insomnia are continuously seeking alternative therapies that are natural and more affordable than sleeping pills. Included in today’s commentary: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN).

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural alternative to sleeping pills is now legalized in several states across America. CBD works with the body’s endocannabinoid system, accountable for all the homeostatic functions of the body. CBD regulates balance and homeostasis in the human body. Additionally, CBD is an anti-anxiolytic which fights off anxiety, a huge influence in horrible sleep patterns.

REM sleep plays a major role in keeping up with health because it’s during REM when your blood flows and diverts to your muscles, giving time and space for your brain to take a break. Without consistent REM sleep, your brain is not getting the rest that it needs. Researchers have released favorable data in the role of CBD in the REM sleep phase and believe CBD is successful in regulating REM sleep.

This information is exciting for those suffering from insomnia. CBD could have a more effective role in sleep regulation and is more natural than addictive, tolerance-building sleeping pills. As these are early findings that need to be followed up with more studies on humans, the research is pointing toward CBD as a natural sleep supplement.

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $19.35M, current share price: $.599

Dr. Michael Breus has joined the team at NGTF, the category leading, better-for-you, sleep-friendly nighttime snack company. Known as the “The Sleep Doctor™,” Dr. Breus frequently appears in the national media to educate and inform consumers on ways they can sleep better in order to lead healthier, more productive lives. His television appearances span several popular shows including Dr. Oz, Oprah, The View, and The Today Show and he frequently writes for both Psychology Today and The Huffington Post. NGTF is excited to have Dr. Breus on the team to as a scientific advisor in the launch of additional products and snack formats. He will also help NGTF to communicate the importance of proper night snacking and the impact of evening nutritional choices on sleep.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.633B, current share price: $130.83

GWPH released operational highlights earlier this month. The biopharmaceutical company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics based off their novel therapy, Epidiolex. With the Epidiolex regulatory applications accepted for review in both the US and Europe, and an assigned mid-year FDA decision date, 2018 is expected to be an exciting year for GWPH with an anticipated first U.S. approval and launch.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $556.473M, current share price: $7.59

A leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, INSY announced today that both their CEO and CFO will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. Saeed Motahari (CEO) and Andrew Long (CFO) will present together on February 22nd, 2018 at 10am and the presentation will webcast live. To access the presentation, go to the Investors section of company’s website at https://www.insysrx.com/, under Presentations & Events.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

Market Cap: $264.76M, current share price: $.27355

TRTC has expanded retail operations into Santa Ana, Southern California, through the acquisition of the assets of Tech Center Drive Management LLC. This operated The Reserve OC medical cannabis dispensary and is currently rebranded as a Blüm dispensary. Blüm is a subsidiary of TRTC and its retail and medical cannabis facilities provide the highest quality medical cannabis to patients who are looking for alternative treatments for their chronic medical conditions.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $142.533M, current share price: $4.25

The comprehensive national resource to the regulated cannabis industry, CANN, announced today the Company’s revenue results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. For the three months ending on December 31, 2017, the Company reported their highest quarterly revenues ever of approximately $990,000. Annual revenues in 2017 increased to approximately $3,522,000 compared to the annual 2016 revenues of approximately $2,982,000.

From an analysis of companies working with CBD and marijuana, there are many potential avenues for CBD to infiltrate the market.

