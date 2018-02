Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Business Report 2018 – Increasing Investments in Clinical Research Drive the Global e-Clinical solutions Market

The “e-Clinical Trial Technologies – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for e-Clinical Trial Technologies in US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The Global market for e-Clinical Trial Technologies in this report is analyzed by the following Segments:

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Solutions

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)

Electronic Patient Reported Outcome (ePRO)

and Randomization

Trial Supply Management (RTSM).

The Global Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Market in this report is analyzed by the following Clinical Trial Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

The Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market in this report is analyzed by the following Product Type:

Web-based CTMS

Cloud-based CTMS

On-Premise CTMS.

The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Almac Group (UK)

ArisGlobal LLC ( USA )

) BioClinica ( USA )

) Clinipace Worldwide ( USA )

) Cmed Technology Ltd (UK)

DATATRAK International, Inc. ( USA )

) DSG Inc. ( USA )

) DZS Software Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) eResearch Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) IBM Watson Health ( USA )

) Medidata Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) MedNet Solutions ( USA )

) Nextrials Inc. ( USA )

) OmniComm Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Oracle Corp. ( USA )

) PAREXEL International Corp. ( USA )

) PAREXEL Informatics Inc ( USA )

) Prelude Dynamics LLC ( USA )

) SAS Institute Inc. ( USA )

) Target Health Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Cost-Containment: An Important Factor Increasing the Uptake of e-Clinical Trial Technologies

Global Market Overview

Increasing Investments in Clinical Research Drive the Global e-Clinical solutions Market

Clinical Trials Adopt Technologies for Various Phases

e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market by Delivery Mode

Major Players

Market Gravitates from Developed Countries to Developing Countries

Outsourcing of Clinical Studies to Developing Countries Benefits Market

Globalization Boosts e-Clinical Trials Market

Key Challenges for e-Clinical Trials

Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Clinical Activity

Major CROs with Internally Developed CTMS Systems

CRO Acquisitions: Clinical Trial Technologies

2. SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

EDC Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth

EDC Platforms Utilized by Select CROs

Competition

Medidata Solutions Inc.

A Leading EDC Provider

Select Customers of Medidata’s Rave

Select Customers of Oracle’s EDC

Factors influencing EDC Selection

Vendors Track Record

Regulatory Compliance

Data Security Standards

Trend towards Third-Party EDC Systems Gains Momentum

EDCs Boost Use of Clinical Trials

EDC for Monitoring Patient Logistics

EDC and Direct Monitoring of Patients

EDC for Managing Medical Records

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market

Tangible Cost-Savings Bolster Rapid Uptake of CTMS Solutions

Web-based Systems Dominate, Cloud-Based to Witness Fastest Growth

Increased Demand for Cloud-based and Other Advanced CTMS

Key Players in the CTMS Market

Select Major Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Providers Worldwide

Impact of CTMS and other Services on Pharma Industry

Electronic Patient Record Outcome (ePRO)

Electronic Patient Record (ePRO) Solutions Replace Paper- Based PRO systems

Select ePRO Vendors

Major Technology Trends Expected to Revolutionize the ePro Market

Big Data

Wearable Health Trackers Becoming Mainstream

BYOD Strategy

Growing Usage of Tablets and Mobile

Real-time Feedback and Insights

Adopting Cloud and Multi-tenant SaaS

Consumerization of User Experience

ePatient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Gain Importance in Oncology Studies

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Preference Grows for Customized/Configured RTSM

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS)

Multifarious Operational Benefits Drive IVRS Adoption

Globalization of Clinical Trials Throws Up Challenges for IVR/IWR System Developers

3. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate

Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels e-Clinical Trial Technologies Demand

CROs

The Targeted Customers for e-Clinical Trial Technologies

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Driving Demand

Noteworthy Contracts of Major CROs

CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future

Increased Importance of e-Clinical Integration

Big Data and Patient Centricity: Areas to Increase Focus Upon

Esource Documentation Witnesses Increased Traction

Increased Adoption of electronic Trial Master File (eTMFs)

Risk-Based Monitoring Witnesses New Modifications

Growing Implementation of e-Consent

Increased Investments in Virtual Clinical Trials

Open Source

Emerging Solutions in Clinical Trials Domain

Select Open Source Technologies for Clinical Trials by Application Area

Benefits over Proprietary Technologies to Encourage Adoption

EDC- The Most Attractive Application for Open Source

Conversion to CDISC

An Emerging Application for Open Source Solutions

Mobile Technologies to Help Trial Operators in Tackling Challenges

Smartphones & Tablets: The New Age ePRO Devices

4. PRODUCT PROFILE

Defining e-Clinical Trials

e-Clinical Solutions Enhance Clinical Trial Efficiency

Key Advantages offered by Integrated e-Clinical Solutions include:

Effective Deployment of an e-Clinical Solution

Enterprise-Level Benefits

Benefits Offered by e-Clinical Trials

Transparency

Dynamic Program Management

Effective Trial Drug Supply

Effective Study Randomization

Enhanced Collaboration

Dynamic Site Management

Less Frequent Investigational Site Visits

Faster Go No-Go Decisions

Better Planning

Regulatory Compliance

CDISC Standards

Clinical Trials

In a Nutshell

Summarization of Clinical Trial Phases & Time Line for Drug Development

Systems Used in e-Clinical Trials

Electronic Data Capture Solutions (EDC)

Benefits of EDC

EDC and Paper CRFs

A Comparison

Recent Advancements in EDC

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)

CDMS to CTMS: The Evolutionary Move to eDevelopment

CROs

The Targeted Customers for CTMS

Clinical Trial Image Management System (CTMS)

Electronic Patient Reported Outcome (ePRO)

Electronic Diaries

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Interactive Voice Response Systems (IVRS)

Technologies Used in IVR

Interactive Web Response Systems (IWRS)

5. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS

ArisGlobal Introduces LifeSphere Clinical

Oracle Health Sciences Unveils Oracle Clinical One

MedNet Solutions Introduces iMedNet

Prelude Dynamics Introduces Two Solutions

PAREXEL Unveils Patient Sensor Solution

Prelude Dynamics Introduces VISION 9

Veeva Systems Unveils Veeva Vault EDC and eSource

Bioclinica Introduces Safety and Regulatory Software Products

DZS Clinical Services Unveils ClinPlus 3.1e-Clinical Software

Bioclinica Introduces OnPoint Direct

Bioclinica Demonstrates EDC System from EHR to CDASH CRFs

BioClinica Introduces e-Clinical CRO Partner Alliance Program

DATATRAK Introduces UX CTMS 360

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Novum Selects OmniComm’s TrialMaster EDC

OmniComm Inks Contract with Beijing Hospital of the Ministry of Health

Montrium Partners with MAPS

MedNet Solutions Partners with arivis

OmniComm Systems Secures EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Certification

SRD Selects OmniComm’s TrialMaster EDC Technology

AB Cube Joins Health App xChange

Anju Software Acquires ClinPlus

DATATRAK Partners with Sisense

Orbita Collaborates with ERT

MedNet Solutions Obtains Privacy Shield Certification

Medidata Acquires Mytrus

Medidata Partners with Karyopharm

OmniComm Collaborates with Bio-Optronics

OmniComm Systems Signs Agreement with MediStat

OmniComm Signs Landmark Contracts with Major Clinical Research Organizations

Almac Group Collaborates with Exostar

ERT Takes Over Exco InTouch

Almac Group Partners with inVentiv Health

OmniComm Provides EDC Services to a Major Research Hospital

Bracket Acquires CLINapps

e-ClinicalHealth Collaborates with Clinerion

Orbus Therapeutics Selects DSG to Provide Fully Supported eCaseLink EDC System

Cinven Acquires Bioclinica

Top 15 Pharma Company Selects TrialOne to Automate its Entire Phase I/BA & BE Clinic

Parallel 6 Joins Bioclinic’s eHealth App xChange

Pfizer Selects Oracle’s Clinical Trial Technologies

IMS Health Merges with Quintiles

OmniComm System Inks five-year, Multi-Million Dollar Agreement with CROMSOURCE

OmniComm Inks Agreement with Canadian Pharmaceutical Drug Developer

Bioclinica Provides RBM Solution for Clinical Trials

Bioclinica Takes Over Clinverse

Parallel 6 Acquires nPruv

Clinlogix Partners with MedNet Solutions

OmniComm Inks five year, Multi-Million Dollar Agreement with Major CRO

Global Biopharmaceutical Selects TrialMaster EDC for CNS Drug Trials

Integrium Inks Licensing Agreement for DSG’s eCaseLink Solutions & Services

BioClinica Partners with Kinapse

ERT Acquires Boston-based PHT Corporation

Clinical Ink Mergers with CentrosHealth

PRA Health Sciences Acquires Value Health Solutions

OmniComm Systems Buys IRT Technology From Clinquest

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 87)

The United States (57)

(57) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (22)

(22) France (2)

(2) Germany (3)

(3) The United Kingdom (9)

(9) Italy (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

