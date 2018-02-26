Insilico Medicine Sponsors Master Investor Show 2018

Insilico Medicine, a Baltimore-based company specialising in the application of artificial intelligence for drug discovery, biomarker development, and ageing research has announced it will partner with Master Investor at the annual Master Investor Show. The event will take place on Saturday, 17th March, 2018 at the Business Design Centre, London. Around 5,000 private investors will gather in London to meet nearly 100 CEOs of public companies and start-ups. Insilico Medicine will host the Experience Room and showcase Longenesis – their life data marketplace and ecosystem fuelled by the LifePound cryptocurrency.

Amanda Taylor, Master Investor’s Head of Business Development said: “The Experience Room will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with Insilico Medicine and learn about the opportunities to invest in longevity technologies.“

Alex Zhavoronkov PhD, founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, presented the latest advances in artificial intelligence for drug discovery and longevity biotechnology at last year’s Master Investor Show. The presentation on the Rising Stars Stage covered the applications of artificial intelligence transforming pharmaceutical industry R&D and accelerating the drug discovery process.

Dr Zhavoronkov is delighted to be returning to the event as a sponsor: “We are very happy to present our work in ageing research and artificial intelligence at one of Europe‘s largest investor shows.“

The presentation of Longenesis – a partnership between Insilico Medicine and BitFury Group (the world’s leading full-service blockchain technology company) – will provide a live-demo of blockchain, an AI-driven marketplace allowing customers to benefit from their own medical data. The system gives patients the opportunity to license their medical data to biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare service developers and receive substantial rewards through LifePound cryptocurrency. The marketplace develops a “win-win” strategy. Humans take control over how their life data is being used, whilst gaining a tangible profit from providing their data to pharmaceutical and consumer companies who access and utilise this data for developing sophisticated diagnostic and treatment tools.

“Longenesis will provide a system for returning control over life data back to individuals, giving an opportunity to monetise health data, live longer lives and revolutionise the healthcare industry,” said Garri Zmudze, Chairman of the Longenesis Board.

Longenesis will use Bitfury’s Exonum protocol, the custom framework that helps individuals, businesses and governments securely and easily bring their ideas and solutions to life through blockchain technology.

“We are proud to work with Insilico Medicine on this ambitious and important Longenesis project,” said Valery Vavilov, CEO of Bitfury. “Blockchain technology is revolutionising the way the world manages, moves and secures data and assets, and it will help ensure this work improves the lives of people around the world.“

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors. The company operates the yearly Master Investor Show, an event introducing its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest into. It offers its clients opportunities to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.

http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk

About Insilico Medicine, Inc

Insilico Medicine, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company located at the Emerging Technology Center of Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore with R&D and management resources in Belgium, Russia, UK, Taiwan, and Korea. It utilises advances in genomics, big data analysis and deep learning for in silico drug discovery and drug repurposing for aging and age-related diseases. The company pursues internal drug discovery programs in cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS, diabetes, sarcopenia, and geroprotector discovery. Through its Pharma.AI division, the company provides advanced machine learning services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and skin care companies, foundations and national governments globally.

http://insilico.com

James Hudson – James.Hudson@masterinvestor.co.uk