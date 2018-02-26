Jobscience Launches LION: Complete Business Suite for Recruitment

The LION Business Suite is a powerful platform, enabling all users within a recruiting business – sales, recruiters, operations and contractors to have one central platform to run a recruiting business. It’s a single system that is not only convenient, but will save users valuable time, and result in higher profitability.

“Throughout 2017, we listened to our customers, gathered data from our surveys and spoke to industry leaders. We found an overwhelming theme– people do not want the hassle of managing multiple applications when it comes to running a recruitment business. Thoughtfully listening to these needs, we addressed their concern and diligently built the LION Business Suite as a result,” said Ted Elliott, CEO, Jobscience.

LION Business Suite includes eleven connected apps: Sales, Marketing, Sourcing, Recruiting, Onboarding, GDPR/Infosec Compliance, Communities, Document Management, Timesheets, Invoicing and Commissions with proven integrations to ADP, Paychex, Sage, Accounting Seed and Quickbooks.

Recruiting professionals will save time by leveraging LION, a single system to manage their growing businesses, and allow them to future proof their technology spend as they adapt to the Gig Economy.

Finally, recruiting businesses have a system that will let them be “King of the Jungle” when managing every aspect of their business with an AI-powered, mobile first, business platform built for growing recruitment businesses.

The LION Business Suite is debuting in North America at the Staffing Industry Analysts Conference, The Executive Forum North America, at Miami’s Fontainebleau on February 26th – March 1st.

In the UK, the Lion Business Suite with GDPR is debuting in London at a “Are You GDPR Ready?” Thought Leadership Seminar at Euston Square on March 5th.

To learn more about the LION Business Suite, request a meeting with a Jobscientist.

About: Jobscience is the #1 provider of staffing software as a service (SaaS) on the Salesforce platform. We invented recruitment on the Force.com platform so recruiters can save time and be more successful through the most advanced technology, intuitive analytics and effortless collaboration. Jobscience has Recruitment Down to a Science. Visit us at www.jobscience.com.