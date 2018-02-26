Tariffs for Healthcare Reimbursement in France 2018

The price reduction of 1.2% is slightly better than Capio’s expectations for the French market for 2018. The final impact of the price reduction is depending on the price change per treatment, and the full price information has not yet been made public. Further details is expected to be announced by the French government later this week. New tariffs is valid until February 28, 2019.

Link to the press release from the French ministry of health (in French):

http://solidarites-sante.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/180226-cp_campagne_tarifaire_2018-2.pdf

