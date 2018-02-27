CBD Infused Products Popularity and Aggressive Growth Reaching News Levels in Cannabis Markets

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The prominent trend within the cannabidiol market continues to be the infused of CBD into various products, ranging from food and drink items to beauty products. This product diversification is creating strong revenue streams within the sector, highlighted by the fact that industry professionals believe the segment may be producing overall revenues at a level north of $2 billion within two years according to various reports. The CBD figures are expected to continue exploding as new uses are discovered on the heels of advanced product research and development, as well as through continued market success as demand rises. According to the World Health Organization, CBD as a compound has been linked to a variety of health benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC. The hemp and CBD category is expected to be a $1 Billion Dollar market by 202 in the U.S. alone driven by food and beverage sales in the natural categories according to a report issued by Brightfield Group. Active companies in the markets this week with developments include: Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA), GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA), PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN).

Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) BREAKING NEWS: Puration today announced Last Round Nutrition (“LRN”) as an official sponsor of the Alliance MMA, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMMA) mixed martial arts (“MMA”) event to be held at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Annual Arnold Sports Festival (formerly the Arnold Classic) in Columbus, Ohio, March 1-4. Alliance MMA, the only publicly-traded professional MMA Company, is the Official MMA Promoter of the Arnold Sports Festival.

The Alliance MMA event at the Arnold will feature fighter meet and greets, open workouts, and onsite weigh-ins, culminating in a live, multi-bout mixed martial arts fight card on Saturday March 3rd. Alliance MMA’s corporate branded event will showcase amateur athletes, professional fighters, and future superstars, as well as seasoned veterans who have previously competed for The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Bellator. Read this and more news for Puration at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pura.html

Last Round Nutrition is a leading online distributor of the top sports nutrition products in the market place, in addition to providing competitors access to management resources and training recommendations. LRN will have premium booth space at the event promoting their vast line of sports nutrition while EVERx Nutrition, a subsidiary of Puration, will be the lead sponsor for one of the featured fighters at the Alliance MMA event.

MMA Fighter Cee Jay Hamilton To Represent EVERx Nutrition – EVERx introduced its EVERx Sports Water at the Arnold Sports Festival last year and is returning this year to introduce its first two flavored waters: EVERx Kiwi-Strawberry Sports Water and EVERx Lemon-Lime Sports Water. EVERx Sports Water is built on two patents that together deliver a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. In addition to the benefits of its herbal infusions, EVERx Sports Water has an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes to deliver the most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market. Cee Jay Hamilton will be featured in the co-main event of the Alliance MMA fight and will represent the EVERx logo on all of his clothing.

“We are honored to be part of the Alliance MMA event at this year’s Arnold Sports Festival,” said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration, Inc., the parent of EVERx Nutrition. “EVERx is a new name in the sports nutrition market place having just launched at last year’s Arnold Sports Festival. We are grateful for all the EVERx product launch help we’ve received from Last Round Nutrition, a leading source of the finest sports nutrition products available in the market, and City Blends, a recognized name in sports nutrition with 250 locations nationwide serving nutritional beverages in and near gyms. With all the MMA brand names under Alliance MMA, we are privileged and fortunate to be accepted as a sponsor for their upcoming event at the Arnold.”

GreenGro Technologies Inc. (OTC: GRNH) recently announced the highly anticipated grand opening of its Cathedral City-based dispensary through its tenant igot420. The anticipated opening will occur, on “4:20” 2018, with a soft opening scheduled for April 1, 2018. The Company noted that the only matter that could cause a delay would be associated with its application with the State of California for a temporary license to sell recreational cannabis. The Company’s current delays were due to necessary modifications made to ensure the dispensary would meet the state of California new design standards for all new microbusiness models. “As the burgeoning cannabis business begins to reach maturity, more and more of today’s entrepreneurs will look for new and innovative methods to maximize their earnings potential. This change in the industry’s dynamic can potentially result in greater demand for our state-of-the-art turnkey dispensaries, which can increase profits of a dispensary by as much as 50% at the retail store level,” said James Haas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenGro Technologies, Inc. “The technological, financial and operational support we have provided our partners such as igot420, is consistent with our long-term strategy of expanding our presence initially across California, which should emerge as the single largest cannabis market across the nation.

Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP) recently announced its position as a leader of hemp production and manufacturing in the United States was featured in a Feb. 23, 2018 The Cannabis Reporter podcast titled “Hope Springs Eternal: Conscious Capitalism In The Cannabis Industry.” The Cannabis Reporter spoke with Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, about his passion for “educating and transforming business in the realm of industrial hemp.” Perlowin discusses the variety of hemp cultivars and the types of natural and environmentally-friendly products the Company is making from those crops in its state-of-the-art facility in Spring Hope, N.C., including Hemp, Inc.’s DrillWall™ and Spill-Be-Gone™ products. He also discusses why hemp is the new cash crop that is transforming the American landscape and how the Company is committed to empowering veterans and small farmers to reap the benefits of this lucrative and versatile plant.

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) recently announced its subsidiary HempMeds®Mexico celebrated the second anniversary of its historic permits granted by Mexico’sFederal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks, COFEPRIS. These permits opened doors for the development of a new cannabis product market in Mexico and broadened access to cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil to Mexicans in need. Those first permits, granted in February 2016, allowed for families to import the Company’s CBD hemp oil, Real Scientific Hemp Oil™-X (RSHO-X™). This product has no psychoactive ingredients and complies with current national regulations. Maria Paulaand Alina was the first two children to have legal access to these products, and since, hundreds of Mexicans have benefited from the same health and wellness benefits of CBD. Since February 2017, COFEPRIS has granted hundreds of permits for importing HempMeds® Mexico’s RSHO-X™. HempMeds® Mexico was the first company approved by COFEPRIS to distribute its CBD hemp oil products. These products are available through an import process established by COFEPRIS, which requires a medical prescription and importation approval.

PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN) on Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., which exhibited its 2018 product line at the 37th CHAMPS Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on February 19-21, 2018, recorded over $270,000 in sales at the show. Diamond CBD has a highly successful history of sales from such trade shows, exhibits and conferences and its results from this, the first major trade show of 2018, were no exception, surpassing past records of trade show sales for its CBD product line. Today, Diamond CBD markets and sells over a dozen brands within its product line. Richard Goulding, President of PotNetwork Holding, Inc., stated, “Without a mistake, Diamond CBD is off to a great start in 2018, surpassing records again and again set in 2017. As always, our product lines generated tremendous interest and excitement among show attendees, with many placing significant orders. We believe that today we are unquestionably the market leader, and are aggressively taking steps to reinforce that position.”

