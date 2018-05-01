touchENDOCRINOLOGY Announce PubMed Central Indexing for European Endocrinology

touchENDOCRINOLOGY are pleased to announce that their journal European Endocrinology has been accepted for indexing on PubMed and PubMed Central.

The journal’s Editor-in-Chief, Abd Tahrani commented “I am delighted that European Endocrinology has received PubMed-indexing, which will increase the exposure of content from this excellent journal”. Watch the full announcement from Prof Tahrani here.

European Endocrinology is a peer reviewed, open access journal, specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important developments in the field. Editorials, special reports, case reports and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals. The journal has been published since 2007 and is already indexed in databases such as SCOPUS, EMBASE and Google Scholar.

Barney Kent, Group Managing Director at touchENDOCRINOLOGY continued “This is a great step forward for the journal and we are excited to see how European Endocrinology develops over the coming years. We would like to thank our expert Editorial Board for all of their help and support over the past few years”.

European Endocrinology welcomes authors to submit their work here, and author information is available at touchENDOCRINOLOGY.com.

