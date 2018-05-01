Zeus Promotes Steve Peterson to President

ORANGEBURG, South Carolina, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (Zeus), a leading polymer extrusion manufacturer and material science innovator, announced Steve Peterson will assume the role of President effective May 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. Peterson held the position of Global Head of Marketing & Sales and Senior Vice President at Zeus. He will continue to report to the Zeus’ Chief Executive Officer, John Winarchick.

As President, Mr. Peterson will play an instrumental role in leading the company forward. He will focus on developing influential growth strategies and building strong, motivated teams that will continually improve Zeus products and service delivery.

Before joining Zeus, Mr. Peterson held global leadership positions with TE Connectivity, Samsung Electronics, and General Electric. During a career that has spanned over 20 years, he assumed roles of increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, product management, supply chain management and executive management.

“Throughout his career, Steve has had a variety of experiences that have prepared him to take on this new responsibility. We are confident that he will excel in this role and expand on Zeus’ legacy of growth by providing value to our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate.” – Frank P. Tourville, Sr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

“Since joining Zeus in 2017, Steve has been leading the global sales and marketing function. During this time, he has demonstrated exceptional customer focus and leadership. Along with his ample skill set and experience, these capabilities will prove extremely valuable in his new role.” – John Winarchick, Chief Executive Officer, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

“I look forward to leading our 1,500+ employees around the globe as we continue to deliver top-notch service to our customers. I will focus on maintaining the growth momentum Zeus has enjoyed since its inception. I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and am excited to assume this new role.” – Steve Peterson, President, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Steve Peterson joined Zeus in 2017 as Global Head of Marketing & Sales and Senior Vice President. Effective May 1, 2018 , Peterson will be promoted to President.

In addition to Zeus, Peterson has provided global sales and product leadership at TE Connectivity, Samsung Electronics and General Electric. He has held general manager, senior vice president and vice president positions during his career.

Peterson’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in technical sales from Weber State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Bellarmine University.

Zeus Industrial Products: Learn more about the company and its products on the Zeus website; or call toll-free 1-800-526-3842 or +1-803-268-9500 outside the U.S.

ABOUT ZEUS INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS, INC.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs over 1,500 people worldwide with manufacturing facilities in Aiken, Gaston and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy and fluid management markets. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.

