ASC Biosciences, Inc. Scientific Founder, Professor Paul Lucas Ph.D., will be a Speaker at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress 2018

PALM DESERT, California, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – ASC Biosciences, Inc. (“ASC”) symbol ASCW, is pleased to announce that Paul Lucas Ph.D. will be a Speaker at the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress 2018, to be held at the Business Design Center in London, United Kingdom on May 16 through May 18, 2018. Dr. Lucas is Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at New York Medical College and the Scientific Founder of ASC.

Dr. Lucas will outline ASC’s potentially groundbreaking therapeutic treatments in the field of orthopaedic and aesthetic surgery, made possible by the invention of our patented Multipotent Adult Stem Cells (MASCs). He will also share the results of his most recent research, involving inter-species transplantation of MASCs.

This research paves the way for offshore human trials in the coming months using allogenic MASCs.

Dr. Lucas is currently scheduled to speak at 9:00 AM on Friday, May 18, 2018 in the track on “New Frontiers in Repair & Replacement of Diseased Tissue and Organs”.

The full conference schedule can be viewed at the official congress web site:

http://www.terrapinn.com/congress/advanced-therapies-regenerative-medicine/index.stm

About ASC Biosciences, Inc. ASC Biosciences, Inc. (“ASC” or the “Company”) is a development stage biotechnology company that has a proprietary adult stem cell platform capable of forming nearly every tissue in the human body. These cells, Multipotent Adult Stem Cells (“MASCs”), will differentiate into cartilage, bone, tendon, muscle, ligament, fat, blood vessels, nerves, skin, etc. in humans. MASCs have apparent unlimited proliferation potential (do not reach replicative senescence) and have been shown to regenerate tissues by differentiating into the cell types at the site. MASCs lack the ability to cause a rejection response and can thus be used allogenically – which means that cells harvested from a single donor can be expanded in culture and the expanded cells can be used to treat hundreds, thousands, or millions of patients. ASC believes it has a sustainable competitive advantage with its MASCs. Once FDA approved, the Company’s MASCs will replace the need to use autologous stem cells for therapies. The MASCs will essentially become known as “cells in a bottle”, providing a specified dose of adult stem cells for specific therapies, which is an enormous advantage over harvesting cells from a patient’s body. ASC intends to establish an intellectual property portfolio that will provide proprietary dominion in the repair and regeneration of all human tissues. For more information visit: http://www.ascbio.com or @ASCbio1 on Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ASC Biosciences, Inc. industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, the actual results and performance of the Company may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made here. Readers should review carefully reports or documents the Company files periodically with the https://www.otcmarkets.com.