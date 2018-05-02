Michele Marin Appointed as New Member of the Italian Board of Directors

LimaCorporate has appointed Mr. Michele Marin as a Member of the Italian Board of Directors as of 27th April 2018 in replacement of Daniele Negrato. This appointment follows the previous announcement regarding Michele Marin appointment as CFO of LimaCorporate as of 1st March 2018.

After having earned a Business Degree from the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Michele started his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in 1995 and worked in different multinational companies until becoming CFO for Salmoiraghi & Viganò, the Italy-based optical retailer, in 2013. Following the acquisition of the company by Luxottica, he assumed to the role of Chief Accounting Officer for Luxottica in April 2017.

In addition to the functions within the Board of Directors and those as LimaCorporate’s group CFO, Michele is in charge of the Legal Affairs and Compliance and the IT departments.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive orthopedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate’s product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit: http://www.limacorporate.com

