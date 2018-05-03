Cantargia Receives Patent Approval in Canada and Broadens Protection with Respect to Hematological Cancer

Cantargia AB (“Cantargia”) today announces that the Canadian patent office (“CIPO”) has formally granted the company’s application for a patent protecting a method of using IL1RAP as target molecule for antibody-based therapy and leukemia diagnostics.

The approved patent, with patent number CA 2,772,111, refers to Cantargia’s method of using IL1RAP as target molecule for antibody-based therapy and leukemia diagnostics. The patent is valid until 2030 and covers the company’s antibody treatment for several forms of leukemia.

Cantargia has previously had equivalent patents for IL1RAP approved in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Africa, Mexico and other markets.

“The approval of the patent is good news and is an important step in our global patent strategy. Canada is a big and strategic market for cancer drugs, which is significant for Cantargia’s future commercialisation plans”, Göran Forsberg, Cantargia’s CEO, says

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46-(0)-46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This constitutes information which Cantargia is required to publish under the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 3 May 2018, at 16:30 p.m.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company’s main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia’s second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company’s Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-receives-patent-approval-in-canada-and-broadens-protection-with-respect-to-hematological-c,c2512498

The following files are available for download: