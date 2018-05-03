Envirotainer Adds Yet Another RAP e2 Station in the U.S.

Envirotainer, the global market leader in temperature controlled airfreight solutions for the pharmaceutical supply chain, today announced that they are increasing their RAP e2 network in the US. Atlanta (ATL) is the 8th station in the US carrying the flagship RAP e2 solution. This is part of Envirotainer’s strategy to enhance its e-technology capabilities in the US to meet the increasing demand for secure temperature controlled solutions.

“The US market, including San Juan, is growing for us. Adding Atlanta to the growing list of RAP e2 stations in the US allows us to better meet the needs of our American-based customers” said Brian Cooper, Head of Sales Americas. He continues, “The demand for a secure and cost-efficient solution is continuously high. In addition to opening the new station in Atlanta, yesterday we celebrated building our 1,000thRAP e2. We have conducted more than 22,000 real life pharmaceutical shipments with our RAP e2. It is a truly proven and robust solution for any shipment that requires temperature control.”

“We have added four (4) RAP e2 stations in the region in one year, doubling our capacity. The new station in Atlanta also serves as our regional competence center for RAP e2’s which is great for our US-based customers and partners,” explains Ernest Murphy, Head of Operations Americas within Envirotainer.

Recognizing the need for secure temperature controlled solutions, Envirotainer has been expanding its sales offering in the US over the past decade, investing in both service capabilities and an agile network model. Atlanta is the 8th RAP e2 station in the US. The other RAP e2 stations serving US customers are located in New York, Chicago, Indianapolis, Dallas/Fort Worth, San Francisco, San Juan and Los Angeles.

Contact information:

Brian Cooper

Head of Sales Americas, Envirotainer

+1-480-258-9944

brian.cooper@envirotainer.com

Mattias Isaksson

Head of Marketing & Communications

Envirotainer AB

mattias.isaksson@envirotainer.com

