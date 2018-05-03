Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Growth High CAGR of 14.70 %, 2018 – 2023

ReportsnReports.com adds Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market a comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil and South Africa). According to research report Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market (TAVR) is projected to display a robust growth represented by a high CAGR of 14.70 % during 2018 – 2023.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement has been a ground-breaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery. Although, surgical aortic valve replacement is considered the standard treatment, yet 30% of patients are not considered candidates for traditional open heart surgery because of advanced age and presence of multiple comorbidities. TAVR offers this population a less invasive treatment option also with better outcomes. Over the recent years, the global TAVR industry has been growing rapidly mainly due to growing number of elderly population, rising awareness about minimally invasive devices, new device approvals and increasing health expenditure in developing countries. The procedure of transcatheter aortic valve replacement through transfemoral retrograde is the most common catheter-based approach and is performed in approximately 70% to 80% of the total TAVR cases, globally. Hence, this segment holds majority share in the market. This trend is anticipated to continue in the forecast period as well.

Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.

Company Analysis – Edward Life Sciences, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Jena Valve, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

The report titled “Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral, Transapical), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, South Africa)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market – Size and Growth:

By Value, By Volume.

By Type of Approach – Transfemoral and Transapical: By Value.

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market – Size and Growth:

By Value, By Volume.

By Type of Approach – Transfemoral and Transapical: By Value.

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market – Size and Growth: By Value, By Volume.

By Type of Approach – Transfemoral and Transapical: By Value.

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Pricing Analysis

Product Launches and Recent Approvals

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Heart Valve Devices Outlook

5. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Outlook

6. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Growth and Forecast

7. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- Segment Analysis

8. Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Regional Analysis

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends

11. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis – Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market

12. SWOT Analysis -Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

13. Supply Chain Analysis – Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

16. Company Profiles

List of Tables

List of Figures

