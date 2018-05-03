Hospital Management Asia announces conference in Wuxi, China

Well-known for connecting industry leaders and igniting conversations for future innovation, this will be the series’ first event in China in its 17-year history – reflecting the country’s dramatic economic growth across all industries, including healthcare. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, nearly 2,000 new private hospitals have emerged in China, boosting the total number of hospitals to 29,000 in 2016, up from 6 per cent from the year before.[1].

Attendees will learn more about the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative – an effort by the Chinese government to recreate the Silk Road through infrastructure projects that connect Asia, Europe and Africa, as well as its impact on the development of healthcare.

“Hospital Management Asia has grown to become one of the leading conferences for hospital owners and senior management personnel for over a decade. We are excited to build a bridge between Chinese hospitals and our international HMA community with endless possibilities as a united front in healthcare to tackle common challenges such as servicing the ageing population and the accessibility of healthcare in larger countries,” said Richard Ireland, Managing Director of Clarion Events.

“As such, our presence in China is imperative as the country has been regarded as the largest innovation superpower of the world. Chinese hospitals are already using frontier technologies such as the Internet of Things to close the gap in their healthcare system, and we look forward to learning about how they are working towards being hospitals for the future.”

Programme highlights include plenaries discussing the future trends of Healthy China 2030, the impact of block-chain technology in healthcare and innovation projects in hospitals.

With the Chinese Hospital Association as its advisor, this conference is co-hosted by Wuxi No. 2 Hospital and supported by the European Union of Private Hospitals.

For more information, please visit the website at www.hospitalmanagement-china.com.

Media Contact:

Serynn Guay

+65-6590-3968

serynn.guay@clarionevents.com