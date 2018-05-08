Advant Medical Undergoes Global Expansion into Costa Rica

Advant Medical, a global leader in Medical Device contract services and manufacturing solutions, recently announced a significant investment for its expansion into Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican expansion saw the opening of a 13,000 square foot facility with a 2,200 square foot, Class 8, cleanroom with capacity to manufacture Class I, II, III Medical Devices. Advant has also invested heavily in new state-of-the-art equipment and machinery to support its manufacturing capability in the region.

Advant is a high-performance solution provider of packaging and subcontract manufacturing for the Medical Device industry. The company is widely regarded for its expertise in Medical Devices in leading neuro-revascularization device assembly, catheter assembly incorporating electro-mechanical drive systems and high-end, specialty dispenser manufacturing.

Full service manufacturing is expected to commence at the new facility in April 2018 and recruitment of 30 new personnel is underway in areas such as Quality, Engineering, Production Operatives, and Administration. If interested, please email infocr@advantmedical.com.

Speaking about the new Costa Rican venture, Bob DiPetrillo, CEO, Advant Medical said, “With a positive foundation from our initial experience in the country through a contract manufacturing partnership, we have a great appreciation for the excellent business and political environment that operates within Costa Rica.”

“Costa Rica positions Advant Medical at the epicentre of our Medical Device customers. We operate on the premise of ‘Local Sourcing, Globally’ and Costa Rica better enables us to serve our growing international customer base in a more cost efficient and timely manner, effectively allowing our customers to better optimize their supply chains,” DiPetrillo added.

With manufacturing operations in Ireland for 25 years, Mexico and now increased capability in Costa Rica, Advant can further enhance its global footprint providing scalable manufacturing solutions and supporting its customers throughout their product development journey from prototype to pilot production and high-volume manufacture.

Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, Advant Medical is a global partner and tier one supplier to multi-nationals, SMEs and start-up companies across the globe.

“With the support of CINDE along with our other strategic partners, this investment in Costa Rica provides a tremendous growth opportunity and a platform from which Advant will continue to provide world class Medical Device contract and manufacturing services,” explained DiPetrillo.

About Advant Medical

Since 1993 Advant Medical has delivered for 25 years quality assured products and services to the Medical Device industry globally. Specialists in the Manufacturing and Packaging of Minimally Invasive and Implantable Devices, Advant is a tier one supplier and global partner for Class I, II, III Medical Device development and manufacturing solutions. With an all-encompassing experienced team in various disciplines of 3D Printing, Injection Moulding, Product Development, Contract Manufacturing and Packaging services, Advant provides a turnkey approach in the development of innovative solutions that are based on real industry experience, regulatory knowledge, and extensive qualifications.

For more information please visit www.advantmedical.com