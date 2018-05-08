Arix Bioscience plc: Autolus Files for Proposed Initial Public Offering in the United States

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) (“Arix”), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today notes that, its largest Group Business holding, Autolus Therapeutics Limited (to be reorganised as Autolus Therapeutics plc) (“Autolus”), has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (“Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) in the United States of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share. All ADSs to be sold in the proposed IPO will be offered by Autolus. Autolus intends to apply to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “AUTL.” The number of ADSs to be sold and the pricing terms for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined.

Arix led the Series B financing of Autolus in March 2016, with Joe Anderson, Arix’s CEO, joining Autolus’s Board of Directors. Autolus has since progressed from a pre-clinical to clinical stage company, with clinical trials currently ongoing for five programmes in six indications.

The Registration Statement relating to the ADSs has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The ADSs may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

The Registration Statement can be accessed through the SEC’s EDGAR database and contains further information relating to Autolus.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus can be obtained from either of the joint book-running managers for the offering, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at +1 866 471 2526 or by email at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at + 1 877 547 6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

About Autolus

Autolus is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Investor Relations Manager

+44(0)20-7290-1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Jessica Hodgson, Ivar Milligan

+44(0)20-3709-5700

arix@consilium-comms.com