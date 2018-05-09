Dr. Zwig Is In The House! The Rebirth Of Adam Zwig

NEXT ALBUM and BOOK COMING SOON

“As a musician, music fan and doctor, music truly is therapy for Adam Zwig. With a Ph.D. in psychology, Zwig joins the ranks of Renaissance men like Brian May of Queen and Bad Religion’s Greg Graffin.” – Billboard

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – For the first time in his illustrious and often fascinating career, Adam Zwig (www.drzwig.com) merges his two identities…

On the one hand, he’s known as a chart-topping singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and artist with a total of nine Top 10 Adult Contemporary hits under his belt and over 50 million-plus YouTube views. On the other hand, he remains a revered psychotherapist, renowned workshop leader, and sought-after lecturer. These worlds have been quietly separate—until 2018.

The visionary now introduces himself as Dr. Zwig. As part of this reintroduction, he launches a new web site and social platforms. Simultaneously, he’s finishing his anxiously awaited new full-length album and a new book for 2018.

Whether he’s counseling and coaching clients, inspiring at the lectern, or rocking a packed theater, Zwig unlocks a powerful, passionate, and pure form of release. If rock ‘n’ roll equals freedom, then his approach to the human condition is rock n roll therapy.

This modern renaissance man has helped just as many people from the stage as he has from an office. “When I write a song and what I do in a therapy session are really the same thing,” he comments. “In both situations, I let go of the known and dive into the unknown to discover something deeper.”

This month, fans will get a glimpse at what’s on the horizon with his new music video directed by filmmaker and auteur Laban Pheidias.

Visit www.processmediamarketing.com to download high-res photos.

BOILER:

Dr. Zwig – singer-songwriter, psychotherapist, and author – has had 9 Top Ten hit singles on the U.S Adult Contemporary charts, is an internationally renowned workshop leader and lecturer, and has over 50 million views on YouTube. He has been featured in Billboard, Huffington Post, CNBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, Forbes, and Gibson. Dr Zwig has released 7 albums and his songs can regularly be heard on NBC, Fox, and Fuel TV. His forthcoming book, Music in the Mayhem: Tales of Total Transformation from a Rock n Roll Psychotherapist, arrives soon.

Process Media Marketing is the international promotional service for Dr. Zwig at Conscious Records LLC.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638117/Process_Media_Marketing_Dr_Zwig.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638118/Dr_Zwig_Logo.jpg