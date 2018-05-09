Silver Collector Coin Builds on Canada’s Best Wishes to Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle on Their Wedding Day

All $ in this release are Canadian $

In honour of the upcoming wedding of HRH Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle, the Royal Canadian Mint is releasing a beautifully crafted silver collector coin and is making a $25,000 donation to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation in Toronto. CAMH holds special meaning for Prince Harry as his mental health advocacy led him to officially visit Canada’s largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital in September 2017.

Like countless Canadians and royal watchers round the world, the Mint conveys to the couple its heartfelt wishes for a lifetime of happiness.

“The Mint has a proud history of celebrating royal milestones and crafting a silver collector coin to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their marriage is our latest expression of Canada’s special attachment to the Royal family,” said Sandra Hanington, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. ”After consulting the royal couple-to-be on the design of this commemorative coin, the Mint is also delighted to donate $25,000 to the CAMH Foundation to advance the critical and ground-breaking research of the institution it supports.”

“We have long been appreciative of Prince Harry’s devoted service to reducing the stigma of mental illness and promoting the importance of mental health. We are delighted to partner with leaders dedicated to helping people living with mental illness,” said Deborah Gillis, President and CEO of CAMH Foundation. ”We couldn’t be happier to host today’s unveiling of the coin celebrating his marriage to Ms Meghan Markle, as well as to honour the happy couple by ensuring that the Mint’s generous donation helps to drive a positive movement for change.”

Designed by Canadian artist Joel Kimmel, the reverse design of this coin features an engraving of one of the official engagement photos of the royal couple-to-be. This depiction is intricately edged with Canadian maple leaves intertwined with roses and escallop shells from Prince Henry’s coat of arms. For added symbolism, three genuine Swarovski® crystals edge the portrait, recalling the design of the couple’s three-stone diamond engagement ring. The effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, designed by Canadian artist Susannah Blunt, appears on the obverse.

Those looking for a precious and lasting keepsake of an inspiring love story can order this coin starting today.

The 2018 $20 Fine Silver Coin – The Royal Wedding of HRH Prince Henry and Ms Meghan Markle has a limited mintage of 15,000 and retails for $104.95. It can be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or online at http://www.mint.ca. The coin will soon be available at the Royal Canadian Mint’s boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through the Mint’s global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

