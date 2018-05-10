Biomarker Technologies Market to Soar at 9.7% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds the biomarker technologies market is expected to reach USD 74.51 billion in 2022 from USD 46.97 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.7%. Growth of market is driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, increase in R&D funding, and increasing utility of biomarkers for diagnostic purposes, and rising biomarker research. While significant advances have been made in area of biomarkers, translating them into useful clinical assays is tedious and a prime hurdle to clinical use of these biomarkers.

The biomarker technologies market is classified into consumables, instruments, services, and software/informatics. In 2017, the consumables segment was expected to account for the largest share of the market due to their larger sales volume as compared to instruments. The consumables market is further segmented into reagents & kits and chromatography columns. In 2017, the reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the consumables market.

Genomics held the largest share of the biomarker technologies market, by research area, in 2017

The biomarker technologies market is classified into immunoassay, PCR, imaging technology, mass spectrometry, NGS, chromatography, cytogenetics, and other technologies. The immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. This segment is further divided into ELISA, western blot, and protein microarray. In 2017, the ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market. ELISA can simultaneously quantify levels of

Biomarker technologies market is classified into cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and other disease indications. Cancer accounted for the largest share of the biomarker technologies market, as biomarkers have major applications in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment.

The key players in this market are Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Roche (Switzerland), Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US).

In this report, the biomarker technologies market is segmented by test type, product, application, profiling technology, disease indication, system, and research type. Specific segments have also been studied based on application-clinical diagnostics, drug discovery & development, and applied research. The biomarker systems market has also been classified based on products used.

North America accounted for the largest share of the biomarker technologies market. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth from 2017 to 2022 for the biomarker technologies market. Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, growing geriatric population, and support from private and public organizations for biomarker research are driving the growth of this regional segment.

