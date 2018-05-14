Cloudstreet Gives Gamers-on-the-Go a ‘Slice’ of the Mobile Network to Prove the Business Model for Sponsored Network Slices at TM Forum in Nice

Cloudstreet, the Network Slicing Company, and its TM Forum Catalyst partners including Orange, NTT, Nokia, Cerillion and Sigma are pleased to demonstrate the latest Proof-of-Concept (PoC) for its evolving Project “Proving the Business Model for Sponsored Slices: Mobile Gaming“. Focused on connecting mobile gamers with brand-sponsored network slices and a dramatically improved gaming experience, the project proves yet another massively monetizable use case for this 4G and 5G-ready technology.

Demoing this week at the TM Forum’s prestigious, Digital Transformation World Conference in Nice, France May 14th – 16th, the Catalyst showcases Cloudstreet’s patented Application-Aware Network Slicing platform integrated with Nokia, Sigma and Cerillion’s OSS/BSS systems to prove not only the ability to manage, orchestrate and deliver dynamic network slices on the fly, but ensure a zero-touch solution for advertisers and their carrier clients to engage in an open, multi-CSP exchange for sponsored Network Slices, specifically mobile gaming slices.

“With the right mix of technologies backed by air-tight business cases, we’re once again showcasing the enormous opportunities opened up by offering Sponsored Slices”, said Mika Skarp, Founder & CTO of Cloudstreet. “Network Slicing is critical to this, in its singular ability to perfectly match network performance with the demands of unique applications and contexts; a critical digital transformation where carriers play the starring role. We’re thrilled to bring these evolved, technology-powered business models to center stage and with such a prominent and engaged roster of Catalyst champions and partners”.

With the massive adoption of immersive, and even Augmented Reality mobile games like Pokemon Go, there has never been more of a strain upon wireless networks, and that has had a spiraling effect on mobile customer Quality-of-Experience (QoE). While carriers provide the much needed mobile bandwidth and access, OTT players, with their advanced SaaS business models reap the lion’s share of the rewards. With the evolution of the Catalyst into mobile gaming, it defines the sweet spot for carriers, advertisers and brands alike, where all parties in the exchange benefit from ensuring a flawless mobile gaming experience for users on any network.

It’s estimated that while mobile gaming alone will consume 10 Exabytes over the next 5 years Petabytes of data per year in a global market that will see some 380 Billion Mobile games and some $448 Billion in spending. Meanwhile in-app advertising revenues are set to grow to well over $200M by 2020. Looking at these numbers, the Catalyst will prove the model for sponsored mobile games as a perfect entry point into selling QoE-assured sponsored slices, while demonstrating the benefits of a single unified exchange to connect all players in the market.

Mobile Network Operators, Advertisers, Game developers and brands are invited to meet Cloudstreet and other participating innovators and see the Catalyst in action in Nice at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation Conference in Nice, France May 14th – 16th

