Kemin Nutrisurance Launches PRALISUR™, a Natural Pet Health Product, in Europe

ß-glucans, glucose polysaccharides naturally occurring in the cells of plants, cereals and fungi, have been shown to stimulate and activate the immune systems of dogs.1 PRALISUR, has one of the highest concentrations of linear 1,3-ß-glucans from dried algae.

“As we focus more on healthy, nutritious pet food ingredients, we’re adding one of the only pure sources of 1,3-ß-glucans to our portfolio in Europe,” said Alberto Munoz, Associate Product Manager, Kemin Nutrisurance. “Pet owners’ growing interest in the quality and healthiness of their pets’ food led us to launch PRALISUR.”

The launch of PRALISUR adds to the Kemin Nutrisurance new health and nutrition product segment, which serves consumers’ growing demand for nutrition with health benefits for their pets. The segment also includes the PROSURANCE™ line of high-quality, spray-dried products and low molecular weight products that provide proteins and palatability support for companion animal diets.

Kemin Nutrisurance debuted PRALISUR last week at Interzoo, the world’s biggest trade fair for the international pet industry, in Nuremberg, Germany.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer with a focus on improving the quality of life for over 3.8 billion people each day with more than 500 specialty ingredients made for the human and animal health, pet food, nutraceutical, food technology, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offers product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately-held, family-owned and operated company with more than 2,500 employees globally and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

