AboutPharma and Medical Devices dicembre 2019/gennaio 2020

Più attenzione alle norme, la rivoluzione digitale non deve inciampare 13 Ecco tutti i vincitori degli AboutPharma Digital Awards 2019
22 POLITICA
Malattie rare, i pazienti attendono risposte dal parlamento 26 Farmaci orfani, la spesa continua a crescere nel 2018 30 Jazz Pharmaceuticals la vera innovazione ha un valore sociale 32 La farmacia dei servizi al nastro di partenza
34 BUSINESS E MERCATO
E il venture capital tiene alta l’attenzione sulla digital health 40 Fondi italiani ai francesi: Il caso Sofinnova-ITAtech fa sempre più discutere 43 M&A: come interpretare i trend del Life science 44 Intelligenza artificiale: i quattro scenari futuri 46 Le Fab13 crescono a livello globale ma in Italia troppi freni alla competitività 52 I prodotti maturi? Bisogna imparare a gestirli 54 Impurezze nei principi attivi: se le aziende pensano ai ricorsi contro i fornitori 56 Russolo (Aschimfarma): “Le Gmp devono valere per tutti 58 Violazione di brevetto: resta l’enigma europeo sul risarcimento danni 62 Reagire alla crisi economica con il Value based pricing 66 Verso la logistica 4.0? Sì, ma l’Italia deve recepire le regole Ue
70 SOTTO LA LENTE
Tramadolo, l’epidemia di cui il mondo non parla
78 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
Maculopatia, la gestione delle terapie diventa smart 81 Spazi dedicati, attese tagliate: così la clinica oculistica si riorganizza 84 Dall'interleuchina-2 una possibile cura per l'epatite B cronica
88 AZIENDE
Dla Piper, consulenza “full service” senza confini 89 La voce del paziente è il valore nascosto nell’empowerment
91 FINANCE & STRATEGY
Guida per orientare gli investimenti
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
93 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
94 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
95 IN&OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
