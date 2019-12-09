Aboutpharma and Medical Devices

AboutPharma and Medical Devices dicembre 2019/gennaio 2020

Sommario

01 EDITORIALE

Sul prezzo dei farmaci "buchiamo" volentieri

07 ABOUTING

Frasi del mese

10 COVER

Più attenzione alle norme, la rivoluzione digitale non deve inciampare
13 Ecco tutti i vincitori degli AboutPharma Digital Awards 2019

22 POLITICA

Malattie rare, i pazienti attendono risposte dal parlamento
26 Farmaci orfani, la spesa continua a crescere nel 2018
30 Jazz Pharmaceuticals la vera innovazione ha un valore sociale
32 La farmacia dei servizi al nastro di partenza

34 BUSINESS E MERCATO

E il venture capital tiene alta l’attenzione sulla digital health
40 Fondi italiani ai francesi: Il caso Sofinnova-ITAtech fa sempre più discutere
43 M&A: come interpretare i trend del Life science
44 Intelligenza artificiale: i quattro scenari futuri
46 Le Fab13 crescono a livello globale ma in Italia troppi freni alla competitività
52 I prodotti maturi? Bisogna imparare a gestirli
54 Impurezze nei principi attivi: se le aziende pensano ai ricorsi contro i fornitori
56 Russolo (Aschimfarma): “Le Gmp devono valere per tutti
58 Violazione di brevetto: resta l’enigma europeo sul risarcimento danni
62 Reagire alla crisi economica con il Value based pricing
66 Verso la logistica 4.0? Sì, ma l’Italia deve recepire le regole Ue

70 SOTTO LA LENTE

Tramadolo, l’epidemia di cui il mondo non parla

78 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA

Maculopatia, la gestione delle terapie diventa smart
81 Spazi dedicati, attese tagliate: così la clinica oculistica si riorganizza
84 Dall'interleuchina-2 una possibile cura per l'epatite B cronica

88 AZIENDE

Dla Piper, consulenza “full service” senza confini
89 La voce del paziente è il valore nascosto nell’empowerment

91 FINANCE & STRATEGY

Guida per orientare gli investimenti

92 QUI EUROPA

L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue

93 AFFARI REGOLATORI

Aggiornamento su norme e delibere

94 FARMARADAR

Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia

95 IN&OUT

I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità

96 ULTIMA PAROLA

Pensieri in extremis