Persone e Professioni

Il Senato Usa conferma Stephen Hahn alla Fda

Viene confermata la nomina a Commissario dell'ente regolatorio da parte del presidente Donald Trump del primo novembre 2019

di 13 Dicembre 2019
Fda
Il Senato Usa conferma Stephen Hahn a capo della Fda. Alla fine il direttore medicale esecutivo del MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston sarà il nuovo Commissario della Food and drug administration.
.
.
.
.

Il voto

I senatori americani confermano quanto aveva già deciso il presidente Donald Trump il primo novembre. La decisione ha visto 72 voti favorevoli contro 18. In dieci si sono astenuti. Tra i 18 contrari, cinque erano democratici. In un comunicato rilasciato sul sito della Fda il senatore Dick Durbin ha dichiarato il suo appoggio ad Hahn: “Mi ha detto che non vuole essere ricordato dalla storia come il capo che ha assistito al crescere dell’epidemia del vaping tra i giovani. Ritengo che avrà le carte in regola per farsi ascoltare”. Il tema riguardo al quale molti si stanno facendo domande riguarda proprio il vaping e i casi di patologie ad esso legate negli Usa.

I farmaci da importazione e le carenze

A gennaio dovrebbe tra l’altro arrivare subito una serie di documenti caldi sul tavolo di Hahn. Infatti la Fda deve prendere posizione sull’importazione dei medicinali dall’estero per supplire alle carenze e, in ottica di sostenibilità, per l’abbassamento dei prezzi di alcune molecole. Tra l’altro proprio l’ente regolatorio, a a inizi dicembre ha pubblicato una monografia sulle strategie da adottare contro le carenze dei medicinali. Nel documento ufficiale la Fda ha analizzato 163 farmaci che sono venuti a mancare tra il 2013 e il 2017. Di questi il 63% (103) era riferibile a medicinali somministrati per iniezione e il 67% (109) a generici. C’erano inoltre molecole più vecchie approvate negli ultimi 35 anni. Dopo molti anni gli off patent hanno subito una lieve flessione dei prezzi. Per unità mediana si pagava 8,73 dollari, 11,5 per gli iniettabili e 2,27 per quelli a soluzione orale.

Ti potrebbe interessare anche...