Il Senato Usa conferma Stephen Hahn alla Fda

Il Senato Usa conferma Stephen Hahn a capo della Fda. Alla fine il direttore medicale esecutivo del MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston sarà il nuovo Commissario della Food and drug administration.
.
.
.
.
Il voto
I senatori americani confermano quanto aveva già deciso il presidente Donald Trump il primo novembre. La decisione ha visto 72 voti favorevoli contro 18. In dieci si sono astenuti. Tra i 18 contrari, cinque erano democratici. In un comunicato rilasciato sul sito della Fda il senatore Dick Durbin ha dichiarato il suo appoggio ad Hahn: “Mi ha detto che non vuole essere ricordato dalla storia come il capo che ha assistito al crescere dell’epidemia del vaping tra i giovani. Ritengo che avrà le carte in regola per farsi ascoltare”. Il tema riguardo al quale molti si stanno facendo domande riguarda proprio il vaping e i casi di patologie ad esso legate negli Usa.
I farmaci da importazione e le carenze
A gennaio dovrebbe tra l’altro arrivare subito una serie di documenti caldi sul tavolo di Hahn. Infatti la Fda deve prendere posizione sull’importazione dei medicinali dall’estero per supplire alle carenze e, in ottica di sostenibilità, per l’abbassamento dei prezzi di alcune molecole. Tra l’altro proprio l’ente regolatorio, a a inizi dicembre ha pubblicato una monografia sulle strategie da adottare contro le carenze dei medicinali. Nel documento ufficiale la Fda ha analizzato 163 farmaci che sono venuti a mancare tra il 2013 e il 2017. Di questi il 63% (103) era riferibile a medicinali somministrati per iniezione e il 67% (109) a generici. C’erano inoltre molecole più vecchie approvate negli ultimi 35 anni. Dopo molti anni gli off patent hanno subito una lieve flessione dei prezzi. Per unità mediana si pagava 8,73 dollari, 11,5 per gli iniettabili e 2,27 per quelli a soluzione orale.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.