AboutPharma and Medical Devices febbraio 2020

Rifiuti radioattivi medicali: la tracciabilità è complessa 16 Raccolta, trattamento, stoccaggio: come funziona il ciclo di smaltimento 17 Perché non c'è ancora un deposito nazionale 19 In Italia si fanno pochi controlli, ma non per questo è tutto in regola
22 POLITICA
Un nuovo metodo per monitorare i Lea: più garanzie per i cittadini? 28 Viaggio all'inizio del decennio. Che futuro per Ema e Aifa?
30 BUSINESS E MERCATO
Soft skill: le competenze che fanno la differenza 33 Più spazio alle emozioni, si può fare anche in ufficio 34 Strategie di Employer Branding? Il mondo pharma resta tiepido 36 Se i problemi personali pesano sulle performance lavorative 38 Smart working, privacy e controlli sui dipendenti 42 Per i test genetici e genomici un mercato a molti zeri 48 I confini della profilazione al tempo della 4P Medicine 52 Cyberattack: la grande paura fa breccia nell'healthcare 56 Innovare un'azienda? Meglio farlo scovando le startup 60 Dossier farmaceutico, perché Ema permette l'accesso a terze parti 62 Tracciabilità, la tecnologia ridisegna il ciclo di vita di farmaci e dispositi
64 SOTTO LA LENTE
Si diffonde tra medici e professionisti l'abuso di benzodiazepine ad alte dosi
70 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
La storia della lotta all'Hiv insegna che senza osare non ci sarà innovazione 76 Pochi trial nel mondo, ma la ricerca sull'Alzheimer non si è ancora arresa 79 Malattia di Parkinson, ecco l'alternativa vegetale alla levodopa di sintesi 81 Gli errori medici non finiscono mai 83 Un'app per gestire meglio gli anziani fragili con patologie cardiovascolari 84 Non solo ribassi: ora la qualità dei farmaci vince negli appalti pubblici 86 Modernizzare gli studi clinici per renderli più sostenibili
89 FINANCE & STRATEGY
Guida per orientare gli investimenti
90 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
94 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
95 IN & OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
