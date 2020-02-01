Aboutpharma and Medical Devices

AboutPharma and Medical Devices febbraio 2020

Scarica PDF

Sommario

01 EDITORIALE

Si fa presto a dire Green Deal

07 ABOUTING

Frasi del mese

10 COVER

Rifiuti radioattivi medicali: la tracciabilità è complessa
16 Raccolta, trattamento, stoccaggio: come funziona il ciclo di smaltimento
17 Perché non c'è ancora un deposito nazionale
19 In Italia si fanno pochi controlli, ma non per questo è tutto in regola

22 POLITICA

Un nuovo metodo per monitorare i Lea: più garanzie per i cittadini?
28 Viaggio all'inizio del decennio. Che futuro per Ema e Aifa?

30 BUSINESS E MERCATO

Soft skill: le competenze che fanno la differenza
33 Più spazio alle emozioni, si può fare anche in ufficio
34 Strategie di Employer Branding? Il mondo pharma resta tiepido
36 Se i problemi personali pesano sulle performance lavorative
38 Smart working, privacy e controlli sui dipendenti
42 Per i test genetici e genomici un mercato a molti zeri
48 I confini della profilazione al tempo della 4P Medicine
52 Cyberattack: la grande paura fa breccia nell'healthcare
56 Innovare un'azienda? Meglio farlo scovando le startup
60 Dossier farmaceutico, perché Ema permette l'accesso a terze parti
62 Tracciabilità, la tecnologia ridisegna il ciclo di vita di farmaci e dispositi

64 SOTTO LA LENTE

Si diffonde tra medici e professionisti l'abuso di benzodiazepine ad alte dosi

70 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA

La storia della lotta all'Hiv insegna che senza osare non ci sarà innovazione
76 Pochi trial nel mondo, ma la ricerca sull'Alzheimer non si è ancora arresa
79 Malattia di Parkinson, ecco l'alternativa vegetale alla levodopa di sintesi
81 Gli errori medici non finiscono mai
83 Un'app per gestire meglio gli anziani fragili con patologie cardiovascolari
84 Non solo ribassi: ora la qualità dei farmaci vince negli appalti pubblici
86 Modernizzare gli studi clinici per renderli più sostenibili

89 FINANCE & STRATEGY

Guida per orientare gli investimenti

90 AFFARI REGOLATORI

Aggiornamento su norme e delibere

92 QUI EUROPA

L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue

94 FARMARADAR

Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia

95 IN & OUT

I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità

96 L'ULTIMA PAROLA

Pensieri in extremis