AboutPharma and Medical Devices maggio 2020

Aprirsi e collaborare, l’industria traccia la rotta per superare Covid-19 16 Come cambierà il mercato dei farmaci? Previsioni difficili nel post pandemia
20 POLITICA
L’Ue è impreparata contro le emergenze sanitarie, servirebbe un’agenzia ad hoc 23 La sanità europea e la sua costellazione
24 BUSINESS E MERCATO
Per la Wto le transazioni internazionali caleranno del 20% nel 2020 27 I produttori italiani di principi attivi stanno reggendo l’impatto 30 Le aziende della distribuzione alla prova della pandemia 31 Il primo anello della filiera ammortizza il colpo 33 I grossisti si riorganizzano: ora magazzini più ampi e nuovi investimenti 34 Federfarma servizi: le difficoltà ci sono state, la filiera ha risposto in modo esemplare 36 Covid-19 e gare pubbliche: se la Commissione europea ammette 39 Perché il sistema degli appalti pubblici deve essere ridisegnato 42 Riconversione industriale: non basta Invitalia serve condividere il know-how 44 Bene gli investimenti ma poche verifiche sulle produzioni in tempo di crisi 46 Covid-19, le startup chiedono aiuto al Govern 50 Basterà una task force per imparare a usare i dati? 52 La telemedicina a supporto della fase 2 del Covid-19 55 L’informazione scientifica si sta adattando all’emergenza sanitaria 60 L’emergenza sanitaria rilancia l’allarme sui farmaci contraffatti 66 Cresce il contributo solidale per contrastare la pandemia 70 Anche l’aerospazio contro Covid-19: pronto un bando di ricerca
72 SOTTO LA LENTE
La ricerca anti Covid-19 corre velocissima e batte almeno tre strade 76 Test sì, test no, test forse. Ma l’indagine è indispensabile
80 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
Ventilatori e polmoni d'acciaio: il respiro salvavita
84 AZIENDE
I trial clinici digitali sono già una realtà 86 Campioni al medico in velocità e sicurezza
89 FINANCE & STRATEGY
Guida per orientare gli investimenti
90 LEGAL & AROUND
Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
93 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
94 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
95 IN&OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
