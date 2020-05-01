Aboutpharma and Medical Devices

AboutPharma and Medical Devices maggio 2020

Sommario

01 EDITORIALE

Elogio dell’ignoranza da Platone a Mantovani

07 ABOUTING

Frasi del mese

10 COVER

Aprirsi e collaborare, l’industria traccia la rotta per superare Covid-19
16 Come cambierà il mercato dei farmaci? Previsioni difficili nel post pandemia

20 POLITICA

L’Ue è impreparata contro le emergenze sanitarie, servirebbe un’agenzia ad hoc
23 La sanità europea e la sua costellazione

24 BUSINESS E MERCATO

Per la Wto le transazioni internazionali caleranno del 20% nel 2020
27 I produttori italiani di principi attivi stanno reggendo l’impatto
30 Le aziende della distribuzione alla prova della pandemia
31 Il primo anello della filiera ammortizza il colpo
33 I grossisti si riorganizzano: ora magazzini più ampi e nuovi investimenti
34 Federfarma servizi: le difficoltà ci sono state, la filiera ha risposto in modo esemplare
36 Covid-19 e gare pubbliche: se la Commissione europea ammette
39 Perché il sistema degli appalti pubblici deve essere ridisegnato
42 Riconversione industriale: non basta Invitalia serve condividere il know-how
44 Bene gli investimenti ma poche verifiche sulle produzioni in tempo di crisi
46 Covid-19, le startup chiedono aiuto al Govern
50 Basterà una task force per imparare a usare i dati?
52 La telemedicina a supporto della fase 2 del Covid-19
55 L’informazione scientifica si sta adattando all’emergenza sanitaria
60 L’emergenza sanitaria rilancia l’allarme sui farmaci contraffatti
66 Cresce il contributo solidale per contrastare la pandemia
70 Anche l’aerospazio contro Covid-19: pronto un bando di ricerca

72 SOTTO LA LENTE

La ricerca anti Covid-19 corre velocissima e batte almeno tre strade
76 Test sì, test no, test forse. Ma l’indagine è indispensabile

80 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA

Ventilatori e polmoni d'acciaio: il respiro salvavita

84 AZIENDE

I trial clinici digitali sono già una realtà
86 Campioni al medico in velocità e sicurezza

89 FINANCE & STRATEGY

Guida per orientare gli investimenti

90 LEGAL & AROUND

Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze

92 QUI EUROPA

L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue

93 AFFARI REGOLATORI

Aggiornamento su norme e delibere

94 FARMARADAR

Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia

95 IN&OUT

I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità

96 L’ULTIMA PAROLA

Pensieri in extremis