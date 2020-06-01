AboutPharma and Medical Devices giugno 2020

Tsunami sui trial non-Covid: rischiano i nuovi farmaci e il mondo della ricerca 15 La panemia "cannibale": drena risorse da ripartire meglio 18 L'emergenza frena le sperimentazioni ma semplificare è possibile
22 POLITICA
Mai così tanti soldi. Covid- porta oltre sei miliardi nelle casse del Ssn 26 Parola d'ordine investire sul territorio: torre di Babele della sanità italiana 29 La medicina generale dice no alla dipendenza 33 Un nuovo territorio per un nuovo Ssn, ma ripartiamo da dove eravamo rimasti 38 Per "ristrutturare" il Ssn servono le risorse e una visione
40 BUSINESS E MERCATO
Una corsia accelerata per il 5 per mille: alla ricerca serve più sostegno 44 Investimenti e Covid-19: l'healthcare va meglio della digital health 50 Impatto Covid-19, chi vince e chi perde in questo 2020 54 Investimenti anti-Covid insostenibili per le imprese 56 Partnership e investimenti sugli impianti, la ricerca dei vaccini traccia la rotta 60 Distribuzione dispositivi medici: così l'Ue cambia le regole 64 Sicurezza sul lavoro il difficile percorso delle aziende pharma 68 Le responsabilità del datore di lavoro in tema di test sierologici e contagio
70 SOTTO LA LENTE
Dai raggi X alla radiomica passando per i Beatles
78 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
Cellule staminali e diabete, Italia in prima linea nei programmi di ricerca 82 Arrivano le Car-Treg per le malattie autoimmuni e il rigetto di trapianto
86 AZIENDE
Il respiro internazionale della primary care di Dompé 87 “Dermatologicamente” dalla parte dei pazienti al tempo di Covid-19
88 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
89 FINANCE & STRATEGY
Guida per orientare gli investimenti
90 LEGAL & AROUND
Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
93 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
94 IN & OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
