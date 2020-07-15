AboutPharma and Medical Devices luglio/agosto 2020

Costruire il valore e raccontarlo meglio agli AboutFuture Leaders’ Talks 2020
20 POLITICA
Biopotere e biopolitica, immunizzare la società attraverso il controllo 24 La geopolitica al tempo di Covid tra alleanze e isolazionismo 27 Capitalismo biopolitico: adesso si punta al dominio scientifico-tecnologico 28 Ricchi contro poveri, battaglia per i brevetti liberi ma l’Italia nicchia 30 Oms sulla graticola: storia, funzionamento e finanziamenti dell’agenzia Onu
32 BUSINESS E MERCATO
A Sud del farmaceutico: l’industria regge a Covid e prepara il rilancio 42 La telemedicina avanza durante la pandemia 47 Andrea Crisanti: “Immuni è statisticamente inutile” 50 Smart worker sotto controllo: rischi e istruzioni per l’uso 54 Una road map per far ripartire la lotta contro l’epatite C 58 Nuova stagione per gli Isf? Competenza fattore chiave 60 Medtech italiano in crisi: le richieste delle imprese 63 Medicinali a prescrizione: niente saggi ai farmacisti
64 SOTTO LA LENTE
Patient engagement l’industria biofarmaceutica ha voglia di impegnarsi 69 Patient advocacy in emergenza: così le associazioni si sono attrezzate
74 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
Sequenziare il genoma del Sars-Cov2: l’Italia è in ritardo 78 La promessa del microbioma in oncologia 82 E Covid-19 riapre questioni razziali (quasi) dimenticate
86 AZIENDE
La responsabilità sociale secondo Novo Nordisk
88 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
89 FINANCE & STRATEGY
Guida per orientare gli investimenti
90 LEGAL & AROUND
Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
93 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
94 IN & OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.