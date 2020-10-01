Aboutpharma and Medical Devices

AboutPharma and Medical Devices ottobre 2020

Scarica PDF

Sommario

01 EDITORIALE

Le parole servono, ma i fatti molto di più

07 ABOUTING

Frasi del mese

10 COVER

Evoluzione di una biotech: Galapagos porta la ricerca sui mercati internazionali

16 POLITICA

Recovery fund: dall’emergenza un’opportunità per ripensare il Ssn
19 Territorio, spesa farmaceutica e digitale: appunti per gestire Covid-19
22 È ancora lunga la strada per il Ssn connesso
24 Dispositivi medici: il ministero analizza gli incidenti

28 BUSINESS E MERCATO

Sperimentazioni cliniche: così Covid 19 sta cambiando le regole
36 Avastin-Lucentis: la parola alla Cassazione
42 Tub, divisione farmaceutica tra Francia e Germania
45 Nardo (Ordine avvocati Milano): “Il bicchiere è mezzo pieno”
48 Il life science traina l’export italiano
54 Galoppa il mercato dei wearable devices

56 SOTTO LA LENTE

Pubblicare o brevettare, il dilemma della ricerca
59 L’equilibrio tra pubblicazioni e trasferimento tecnologico
61 Garattini: “Altro che brevetti: servono masse critiche di ricercatori"
63 Accesso alle terapie avanzate: governance contro le diseguaglianze

66 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA

2020 anno dei record per la medicina rigenerativa e le terapie avanzate
74 A scuola di terapie avanzate: cosa serve per realizzarle
76 Oncologia, speranze dalle terapie agnostiche
81 Leucemia mieloide cronica

82 AZIENDE

Telemedicina e monitoraggio, la mission di Roche Diabetes Care
84 Nuovi professionisti a supporto dei pazienti: il white paper di Italiassistenza
86 “Connect for Shape”: trenta consigli per ripensare la sanità pubblica
87 Marketing farmaceutico tra multicanalità e servizi integrati
88 L'Istituto Ganassini ridefinisce l'approccio al canale farmacia

89 FINANCE & STRATEGY

Guida per orientare gli investimenti

90 LEGAL & AROUND

Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze

92 QUI EUROPA

L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue

93 AFFARI REGOLATORI

Aggiornamento su norme e delibere

94 FARMARADAR

Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia

95 IN & OUT

passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità

96 L’ULTIMA PAROLA

Pensieri in extremis