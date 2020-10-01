AboutPharma and Medical Devices ottobre 2020

Evoluzione di una biotech: Galapagos porta la ricerca sui mercati internazionali
16 POLITICA
Recovery fund: dall’emergenza un’opportunità per ripensare il Ssn 19 Territorio, spesa farmaceutica e digitale: appunti per gestire Covid-19 22 È ancora lunga la strada per il Ssn connesso 24 Dispositivi medici: il ministero analizza gli incidenti
28 BUSINESS E MERCATO
Sperimentazioni cliniche: così Covid 19 sta cambiando le regole 36 Avastin-Lucentis: la parola alla Cassazione 42 Tub, divisione farmaceutica tra Francia e Germania 45 Nardo (Ordine avvocati Milano): “Il bicchiere è mezzo pieno” 48 Il life science traina l’export italiano 54 Galoppa il mercato dei wearable devices
56 SOTTO LA LENTE
Pubblicare o brevettare, il dilemma della ricerca 59 L’equilibrio tra pubblicazioni e trasferimento tecnologico 61 Garattini: “Altro che brevetti: servono masse critiche di ricercatori" 63 Accesso alle terapie avanzate: governance contro le diseguaglianze
66 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
2020 anno dei record per la medicina rigenerativa e le terapie avanzate 74 A scuola di terapie avanzate: cosa serve per realizzarle 76 Oncologia, speranze dalle terapie agnostiche 81 Leucemia mieloide cronica
82 AZIENDE
Telemedicina e monitoraggio, la mission di Roche Diabetes Care 84 Nuovi professionisti a supporto dei pazienti: il white paper di Italiassistenza 86 “Connect for Shape”: trenta consigli per ripensare la sanità pubblica 87 Marketing farmaceutico tra multicanalità e servizi integrati 88 L'Istituto Ganassini ridefinisce l'approccio al canale farmacia
