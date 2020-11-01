AboutPharma and Medical Devices novembre 2020

Avanzano Covid e influenza, le Regioni arretrano 22 Gli aeroporti si preparano ad accogliere e distribuire il vaccino
30 POLITICA
Recovery Fund: 20 priorità per il settore della salute
34 BUSINESS E MERCATO
Sempre più green e digitali: l'Europa scommette sulle competenze 38 Il farmaceutico fa valere l'expertise nel regolatorio 40 Accordi accademia-industria: italiani in affanno 46 Egualia si presenta e chiede politiche adeguate per farmaci accessibili 50 Bioeconomia: un fondo europeo per la sostenibilità 52 Capitali alle startup: anche i fondi pubblici puntano sul life science 54 Il linguaggio della salute a scuola di social network
56 SOTTO LA LENTE
Serve una governance per lo smart working
64 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
Cistinosi nefropatica: servono diagnosi precoce e terapia depletiva 66 Miniaturizzazione e non solo: la dialisi si modernizza 70 Orientarsi nella gestione della fibrosi cistica 74 Così l'oncologia si avvicina al territorio 78 Si allunga la sopravvivenza al mieloma multiplo
80 AZIENDE
AstraZeneca e Humanitas: un'alleanza "digitale" per prevenire il re-infarto 82 IBSA: tecnologia al servizio del farmaco e del paziente 84 Nasce VMLY&Rx: il partner d'eccellenza nella comunicazione pharma 86 Come cambia l'informazione scientifica nel new normal
88 FINANCE & STRATEGY
Guida per orientare gli investimenti
89 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
90 LEGAL&AROUND
Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
93 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
94 IN&OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.