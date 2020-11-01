Aboutpharma and Medical Devices

AboutPharma and Medical Devices novembre 2020

Sommario

01 EDITORIALE

Addio farmaci generici. Arrivano gli accessibili

07 ABOUTING

Frasi del mese

10 COVER

Avanzano Covid e influenza, le Regioni arretrano
22 Gli aeroporti si preparano ad accogliere e distribuire il vaccino

30 POLITICA

Recovery Fund: 20 priorità per il settore della salute

34 BUSINESS E MERCATO

Sempre più green e digitali: l'Europa scommette sulle competenze
38 Il farmaceutico fa valere l'expertise nel regolatorio
40 Accordi accademia-industria: italiani in affanno
46 Egualia si presenta e chiede politiche adeguate per farmaci accessibili
50 Bioeconomia: un fondo europeo per la sostenibilità
52 Capitali alle startup: anche i fondi pubblici puntano sul life science
54 Il linguaggio della salute a scuola di social network

56 SOTTO LA LENTE

Serve una governance per lo smart working

64 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA

Cistinosi nefropatica: servono diagnosi precoce e terapia depletiva
66 Miniaturizzazione e non solo: la dialisi si modernizza
70 Orientarsi nella gestione della fibrosi cistica
74 Così l'oncologia si avvicina al territorio
78 Si allunga la sopravvivenza al mieloma multiplo

80 AZIENDE

AstraZeneca e Humanitas: un'alleanza "digitale" per prevenire il re-infarto
82 IBSA: tecnologia al servizio del farmaco e del paziente
84 Nasce VMLY&Rx: il partner d'eccellenza nella comunicazione pharma
86 Come cambia l'informazione scientifica nel new normal

88 FINANCE & STRATEGY

Guida per orientare gli investimenti

89 FARMARADAR

Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia

90 LEGAL&AROUND

Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze

92 QUI EUROPA

L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue

93 AFFARI REGOLATORI

Aggiornamento su norme e delibere

94 IN&OUT

I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità

96 L'ULTIMA PAROLA

Pensieri in extremis