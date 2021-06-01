AboutPharma and Medical Devices giugno 2021

L’industria della salute traina la ripresa ma pagherà dazio?
07 ABOUTING
Frasi del mese
10 COVER
Competitivi e sostenibili. Essere “green” conviene
18 POLITICA
Dichiarazione di Roma: le sedici promesse anti Covid 24 Sui brevetti dei vaccini la politica sceglie di non scegliere
28 BUSINESS E MERCATO
Nasce l’asse Usa-Ue per i controlli antitrust sulle M&A farmaceutiche 34 Niente farmaci biologici per i pazienti con malattie infiammatorie intestinali 40 La riforma può attendere: anche Aifa aspetta la fine della pandemia 44 C’è il nodo privacy da sbrogliare sulla certificazione vaccinale 48 Big-tech in sanità: l’innovazione si fa con il cloud 50 Come costruire scenari per governare il cambiamento e orientare il futuro
54 LAVORO
Isf, il new normal “ibrido” sta aiutando la ripresa
62 SOTTO LA LENTE
Milano vuole essere la capitale europea della digital health 66 Diagnostica in vitro con il nuovo regolamento soffre il 90% dei device
70 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA
Uva, carciofi e finocchi: riciclare gli scarti per farne nutraceutici 78 Il paziente al centro in onco-ematologia 80 Test genetici decisivi: un nuovo paradigma per diffonderne l’uso
82 AZIENDE
Grünenthal compie 75 anni e scommette su un futuro sostenibile 84 Il CRM va nel cloud e il digital si fa più leggero 87 Buongiorno pelle: comunicare la psoriasi per non trascurarla
88 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
89 STRATEGIE DIGITALI
Innovazione nel Terzo Millennio
90 LEGAL & AROUND
Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
93 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
94 IN&OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.