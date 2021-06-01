Aboutpharma and Medical Devices

AboutPharma and Medical Devices giugno 2021

Sommario

01 EDITORIALE

L’industria della salute traina la ripresa ma pagherà dazio?

07 ABOUTING

Frasi del mese

10 COVER

Competitivi e sostenibili. Essere “green” conviene

18 POLITICA

Dichiarazione di Roma: le sedici promesse anti Covid
24 Sui brevetti dei vaccini la politica sceglie di non scegliere

28 BUSINESS E MERCATO

Nasce l’asse Usa-Ue per i controlli antitrust sulle M&A farmaceutiche
34 Niente farmaci biologici per i pazienti con malattie infiammatorie intestinali
40 La riforma può attendere: anche Aifa aspetta la fine della pandemia
44 C’è il nodo privacy da sbrogliare sulla certificazione vaccinale
48 Big-tech in sanità: l’innovazione si fa con il cloud
50 Come costruire scenari per governare il cambiamento e orientare il futuro

54 LAVORO

Isf, il new normal “ibrido” sta aiutando la ripresa

62 SOTTO LA LENTE

Milano vuole essere la capitale europea della digital health
66 Diagnostica in vitro con il nuovo regolamento soffre il 90% dei device

70 MEDICINA, SCIENZA E RICERCA

Uva, carciofi e finocchi: riciclare gli scarti per farne nutraceutici
78 Il paziente al centro in onco-ematologia
80 Test genetici decisivi: un nuovo paradigma per diffonderne l’uso

82 AZIENDE

Grünenthal compie 75 anni e scommette su un futuro sostenibile
84 Il CRM va nel cloud e il digital si fa più leggero
87 Buongiorno pelle: comunicare la psoriasi per non trascurarla

88 FARMARADAR

Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia

89 STRATEGIE DIGITALI

Innovazione nel Terzo Millennio

90 LEGAL & AROUND

Commenti e interpretazioni di leggi e sentenze

92 QUI EUROPA

L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue

93 AFFARI REGOLATORI

Aggiornamento su norme e delibere

94 IN&OUT

I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità

96 L'ULTIMA PAROLA

Pensieri in extremis