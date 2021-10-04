AboutPharma and Medical Devices Ottobre 2021

Il biotech sposa la clinica: Seagen approda in Italia. Nuove chance in oncologia
16 POLITICA
Il G20 promette vaccini per tutti, ma le disuguaglianze corrono più veloce 22 L'Ocse indentifica la rotta per la ripresa economica, ma soltanto nel 2022
28 BUSINESS E MERCATO
La digital health corre ma ancora non sfonda 36 Ripartire dall'equità per ristrutturare il Ssn 42 Cinque mosse per riformare l'assistenza territoriale 46 L'Italia crede nei farmaci, ma sui generici ancora dubbi 48 Diagnosi e terapie fermate da Covid, le proposte per rimettere in piedi la sanità 50 L'Europa detta le regole per il packaging dei dispositivi medici 53 La tracciabilità alla prova dei regolamenti europei 58 Dalla molecola al farmaco, Iit affianca le aziende per digitalizzare la ricerca
60 SOTTO LA LENTE
Logistica biomedica, droni e startup d'avanguardia all'ombra del vesuvio 65 Le attività e i progetti del cluster Campania Bioscience
70 MEDICINA SCIENZA E RICERCA
Nanoparticelle stampate in 3D per drug delivery a basso costo 74 Covid colpisce il cuore. Un farmaco lo proteggerà?
78 AZIENDE
Sostenibilità: parola chiave per Viatris in Italia nel 2021 80 Cresce il valore di Savio puntando su innovazione, export e qualità del lavoro 82 Dynamicom Education compie vent'anni ma è già nel futuro 84 L'intelligenza artificiale a portata di mano per medici e pazienti 86 Il "tocco umano" di T&O. Così si costruiscono relazioni di successo 87 Dispositivi in vitro. Parte la rubrica online sul regolamento europeo 88 Revorg e IBSA insieme in Europa per gestire agenti e ISF
89 STRATEGIE DIGITALI
Innovazione nel Terzo Millennio
90 LEGAL & AROUND
Commenti e interpretazione di leggi e sentenze
92 QUI EUROPA
L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue
93 AFFARI REGOLATORI
Aggiornamento su norme e delibere
94 FARMARADAR
Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia
95 IN & OUT
I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità
