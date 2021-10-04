Aboutpharma and Medical Devices

AboutPharma and Medical Devices Ottobre 2021

Scarica PDF

Sommario

01 EDITORIALE

07 FRASI DEL MESE

10 COVER

Il biotech sposa la clinica: Seagen approda in Italia. Nuove chance in oncologia

16 POLITICA

Il G20 promette vaccini per tutti, ma le disuguaglianze corrono più veloce
22 L'Ocse indentifica la rotta per la ripresa economica, ma soltanto nel 2022

28 BUSINESS E MERCATO

La digital health corre ma ancora non sfonda
36 Ripartire dall'equità per ristrutturare il Ssn
42 Cinque mosse per riformare l'assistenza territoriale
46 L'Italia crede nei farmaci, ma sui generici ancora dubbi
48 Diagnosi e terapie fermate da Covid, le proposte per rimettere in piedi la sanità
50 L'Europa detta le regole per il packaging dei dispositivi medici
53 La tracciabilità alla prova dei regolamenti europei
58 Dalla molecola al farmaco, Iit affianca le aziende per digitalizzare la ricerca

60 SOTTO LA LENTE

Logistica biomedica, droni e startup d'avanguardia all'ombra del vesuvio
65 Le attività e i progetti del cluster Campania Bioscience

70 MEDICINA SCIENZA E RICERCA

Nanoparticelle stampate in 3D per drug delivery a basso costo
74 Covid colpisce il cuore. Un farmaco lo proteggerà?

78 AZIENDE

Sostenibilità: parola chiave per Viatris in Italia nel 2021
80 Cresce il valore di Savio puntando su innovazione, export e qualità del lavoro
82 Dynamicom Education compie vent'anni ma è già nel futuro
84 L'intelligenza artificiale a portata di mano per medici e pazienti
86 Il "tocco umano" di T&O. Così si costruiscono relazioni di successo
87 Dispositivi in vitro. Parte la rubrica online sul regolamento europeo
88 Revorg e IBSA insieme in Europa per gestire agenti e ISF

89 STRATEGIE DIGITALI

Innovazione nel Terzo Millennio

90 LEGAL & AROUND

Commenti e interpretazione di leggi e sentenze

92 QUI EUROPA

L'analisi dei provvedimenti in vigore nell'Ue

93 AFFARI REGOLATORI

Aggiornamento su norme e delibere

94 FARMARADAR

Dati e analisi sul mondo della farmacia

95 IN & OUT

I passaggi di poltrona nel farmaceutico e in sanità

96 ULTIMA PAROLA

Pensieri in extremis