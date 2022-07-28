L’importanza del sonno tra scienza, arte e religione

Pubblicato il: 28 Luglio 2022|

Intervista a Liborio Parrino, direttore del Centro di Medicina del sonno e della Struttura complessa di neurologia dell’Azienda Ospedaliero-universitaria di Parma

Tag: azienda ospedaliero universitaria di parma / idorsia / liborio parrino /

CONDIVIDI

ALTRI VIDEO
AP-DATE

L'INFORMAZIONE OGNI GIORNO

SCELTE DALLA REDAZIONE
Chirurgia robotica

Più applicazioni e mercato, ma i robot chirurgici sono ancora un lusso

Nonostante cresca il numero degli interventi eseguiti Italia, secondo gli esperti c’è un problema di “robot divide”, legato soprattutto al prezzo e alla manutenzione dei macchinari. La ricerca intanto fa passi da gigante. Mentre in mezzo al dominio dei grandi produttori, spunta un’eccellenza italiana