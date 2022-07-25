Pavesi (Deenova): automazione e digitalizzazione per ridurre costi e rischi negli ospedali

Pubblicato il: 25 Luglio 2022|

L’intervista a Giorgio Pavesi, Presidente e Amministratore Delegato di Deenova

Tag: deenova / giorgio pavesi / Value Relations /

CONDIVIDI

ALTRI VIDEO
AP-DATE

L'INFORMAZIONE OGNI GIORNO

SCELTE DALLA REDAZIONE
Chirurgia robotica

Più applicazioni e mercato, ma i robot chirurgici sono ancora un lusso

Nonostante cresca il numero degli interventi eseguiti Italia, secondo gli esperti c’è un problema di “robot divide”, legato soprattutto al prezzo e alla manutenzione dei macchinari. La ricerca intanto fa passi da gigante. Mentre in mezzo al dominio dei grandi produttori, spunta un’eccellenza italiana