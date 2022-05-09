I vincitori della nona edizione degli AboutPharma Digital Awards

Per la categoria Covid Related Diseases il vincitore è Siemens Healthcare con il progetto “Behome”
Per la categoria Covid Change Management il vincitore è Pfizer con il progetto "Vaccine Day"
Corporate Social Responsibility CHIESI ITALIA
Per la categoria Corporate Social Responsibility il vincitore è Chiesi Italia con il progetto “Eroi anonimi”
Per la categoria Comunicazione verso il cittadino, il paziente, le istituzioni il vincitore è Regione Marche con il progetto “MyCupMarche”
Per la categoria Wellness, prevenzione, engagement, qualità di vita il vincitore è Janssen Cilag con il progetto "Fattore J"
Per la categoria Patient Engagement il vincitore è Novartis Farma con il progetto "NoEmi"
Per la categoria Engagement del team aziendale il vincitore è Medtronic con il progetto "Leadership inclusiva"
Per la categoria Comunicazione verso l'healthcare professional il vincitore è MSD Italia con il progetto "#Oltreilbuio"
Per la categoria Animal Health il vincitore è MSD Animal Health con il progetto "Protect your future too"
Per la categoria Aggiornamento e supporto ai farmacisti il vincitore è Teva Italia con il progetto "Teva Social Connect"
Per la categoria Best Social Company, Pfizer sale sul palco a ritirare il Bronze Award
Per la categoria Best Social Company, MSD Italia sale sul placo a ritirare il Silver Award
Per la categoria Best Social Company, Angelini Pharma sale sul palco a ritirare il Gold Award
Per la categoria Supporto alla professione dei medici il vincitore è AstraZeneca con il progetto "Azfastnet"
Per la categoria Education e training dei medici il vincitore è Molteni Farmaceutici con il progetto "Molteni Virtual Journey"
Per la categoria Miglioramento della cura dei pazienti il vincitore è Abbott Medical Italia con il progetto "Il Sistema Cardiomems"
Per la categoria Trasformazione digitale e 4.0 il vincitore è Sanofi con il progetto "Sanofi Scoppito Eccellenza Digitale"
Per la categoria Best Digital Company, Angelini Pharma sale sul palco a ritirare il Bronze Award
Per la categoria Best Digital Company, MSD Italia sale sul palco a ritirare il Silver Award
Per la categoria Best Digital Company, Novartis sale sul palco a ritirare il Gold Award
