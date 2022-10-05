Servizi a valore aggiunto è ora di puntare sulla digital health

Pubblicato il: 5 Ottobre 2022|

Indice

Premessa

Analisi dei servizi digitali in sanità

I servizi a valore aggiunto e la telemedicina: il panorama italiano

REGISTRATI PER SCARICARE IL PDF
Questo contenuto è riservato. Registrati qui per vederlo

CONDIVIDI

CHI SIAMO