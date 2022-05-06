AboutPharma Digital Awards Human Innovation
La cerimonia di premiazione della nona edizione degli AboutPharma Digital Awards
Intervista al direttore generale di Efpia, che avverte: “Dobbiamo agire rispettando le specificità di ogni Paese, ma nel mondo della salute nessuno deve essere escluso”
L’iniziativa, sviluppata in collaborazione con le società scientifiche di settore, prevede l’acquisizione di 29 apparecchiature digitali Pet/Ct per applicazioni in campo oncologico e neurologico
