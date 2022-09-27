Helfgott (Novo Nordisk): “Andare oltre i farmaci”

Pubblicato il: 27 Settembre 2022|

Gli obiettivi del programma “Driving change in rare disease” lanciato dal gruppo danese

Tag: ludovic helfgott / novo nordisk /

CONDIVIDI

ALTRI VIDEO
AP-DATE

L'INFORMAZIONE OGNI GIORNO

SCELTE DALLA REDAZIONE