Il digitale sta cambiando la sanità e la medicina in maniera più equa
Intervista a Marco Del Seta, responsabile dei servizi digitali di Siemens Healthineers che spiega come il digitale stia cambiando la sanità e la medicina
Intervista a Marco Del Seta, responsabile dei servizi digitali di Siemens Healthineers che spiega come il digitale stia cambiando la sanità e la medicina
Tag: marco del seta / Siemens Healthineers /
L'INFORMAZIONE OGNI GIORNO
La manipolazione di immagini è diventato il metodo più diffuso di cattiva condotta nella ricerca. Di recente un caso in particolare ha fatto discutere perché potrebbe aver fuorviato la ricerca sull’Alzheimer oltre ad aver sprecato milioni di dollari pubblici
Secondo i numeri dell’Istituto superiore per la protezione e la ricerca ambientale (Ispra) nel 2020 sarebbero state prodotte 232 mila tonnellate, di cui circa 208 mila costituite da rifiuti pericolosi, la maggior parte dei quali prodotti nelle regioni del Nord. Le strategie per ridurre l’impatto
QUICK LINKS
Contenuto realizzato in partnership
AP-DATE
CONTATTI
NOTE LEGALI
AboutPharma è un brand di HPS S.r.l.
Milano: Piazza Duca d’Aosta, 12 – 20124 Tel +39 02 2772 991 (sede legale)
Roma: Palazzo Marignoli, Piazza di San Silvestro, 8 – 00187
www.aboutpharma.com – info@aboutpharma.com – PEC hps.srl@legalmail.it
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
SEGUICI SU