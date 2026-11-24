Lupo-Stanghellini (San Raffaele): “La GVHD è una patologia a sé”
Intervista a Maria Teresa Lupo-Stanghellini, dirigente medico dell’ospedale San Raffaele e responsabile della Disease Unit Trapianto allogenico e terapie cellulari
Intervista a Maria Teresa Lupo-Stanghellini, dirigente medico dell’ospedale San Raffaele e responsabile della Disease Unit Trapianto allogenico e terapie cellulari
Tag: irccs ospedale san raffaele / maria teresa lupo-stanghellini /
L'INFORMAZIONE OGNI GIORNO
La Federazione per la chirurgia e le altre terapie per l’obesità (Ifso) propone di riservare la prescrizione dei farmaci antiobesità soltanto ai professionisti in possesso di cinque requisiti. Uno spunto di riflessione da valutare, mentre cresce l’uso cosmetico di semaglutide e tirzepatide, il cui utilizzo nel trattamento dell’obesità nel nostro Paese non risulta ancora a carico del Servizio sanitario nazionale
Dagli Stati Uniti all’Europa, il costo del nuovo inibitore di Kras per il tumore del pancreas metastatico solleva interrogativi sull’equità di accesso alle cure. Gli esperti di Common Sense Oncology chiedono di ripensare il rapporto tra profitti, valore terapeutico e sostenibilità dei sistemi sanitari
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