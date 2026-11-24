La Federazione per la chirurgia e le altre terapie per l’obesità (Ifso) propone di riservare la prescrizione dei farmaci antiobesità soltanto ai professionisti in possesso di cinque requisiti. Uno spunto di riflessione da valutare, mentre cresce l’uso cosmetico di semaglutide e tirzepatide, il cui utilizzo nel trattamento dell’obesità nel nostro Paese non risulta ancora a carico del Servizio sanitario nazionale